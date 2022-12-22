ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

WHIZ

Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022

With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF

Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Busted pipes lead to flooding at Fort Steuben Mall

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some flooding occurred at the Fort Steuben Mall on Monday morning. According to mall COO Trey Jeter, the sprinkler pipes froze and broke, resulting in the flooding making its way into the mall hallways. He says this has also impacted their heat and they believe...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTAP

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Mark Thomas sentencing set for Belmont County fraud case

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A sentencing date for former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman, Mark Alan Thomas, as been set for next year. Thomas had resigned from his council seat to St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman on August 8. 7News reported in August 15, the court proceedings involving Thomas. The 62-year-old […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident

A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night. It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Fatal Crash Reported in Holmes County

Nick McWilliams reporting – A fatal crash involving a bicycle was reported Tuesday morning in Holmes County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post released a report indicating the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on State Route 93 involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist both traveling northbound.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
WTRF

WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD

WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Water shut off after break in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Water Treatment Plant reports that a water break has been found on the 3800 block of Harrison St. Water has been shut off from 38th St. north to fix the leak. Once it has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil advisory in effect.
BELLAIRE, OH

