WHIZ
Sheriff Lutz Looks Back on 2022
With 2022 coming to an end, it’s time to wrap up the year and look at what’s in store. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said a record was set in the detective bureau for the most arrests cleared off of cases. This year, 389 arrests were cleared. Just like every year, Sheriff Lutz said the primary focus was drug enforcement.
whbc.com
High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was set at $250,000 Friday for an Akron man, accused of driving into a Massillon police officer and two cruisers as the officers tried to arrest him following a pursuit. 28-year-old Samuel Parr is charged with felonious assault. He was driving...
Murdered Ohio couple’s family takes next step in seeking justice
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s). Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river. One will be posted […]
Police shooting of 1,000-gun brothers was justified, grand jury rules
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) – A Knox County grand jury exonerated officers involved in two separate August shooting cases in which three total suspects died. On Aug. 21, several units were involved in serving a search warrant on Gilchrist Road in Monroe Township, just northeast of Mount Vernon. The suspects, Randy Wilhelm, 56, and his […]
‘A Christmas miracle’: Driver saved after car impaled
On Christmas Eve, Jimmy Burchett's car struck a guardrail that "went all the way through the car and probably out the back by 12 to 14 feet," a fire official said.
WTRF
Brooke County first responders battle Christmas blaze
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews responded to a housefire on Christmas in Brooke County. The blaze happened on Brook Street in Hooverson Heights. There were no injuries and the house was not a total loss.
whbc.com
Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
WTOV 9
Busted pipes lead to flooding at Fort Steuben Mall
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some flooding occurred at the Fort Steuben Mall on Monday morning. According to mall COO Trey Jeter, the sprinkler pipes froze and broke, resulting in the flooding making its way into the mall hallways. He says this has also impacted their heat and they believe...
WTAP
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
Mark Thomas sentencing set for Belmont County fraud case
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A sentencing date for former Belmont County Commissioner and St. Clairsville City Councilman, Mark Alan Thomas, as been set for next year. Thomas had resigned from his council seat to St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman on August 8. 7News reported in August 15, the court proceedings involving Thomas. The 62-year-old […]
WHIZ
Fresno Man Arrested Following Accident
A Fresno man was arrested following an accident in Coshocton County Tuesday night. It took place in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township around 10:50pm. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Randall Smith was traveling north on State Route 643 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the roadway, continued over an embankment, striking a fence before coming to rest.
WTAP
Interstate 77 reopens following morning crash
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Update:. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the call came in just after 10 am for two semi trucks are jack-knifed near mile marker 16 on I-77 North. No injuries were been reported. The interstate was limited to one lane of traffic to clean up the...
WTOV 9
Salvation Army of Brooke and Hancock counties not slowing, says need remains out there
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Salvation Army of Brooke and Hancock counties helped nearly 400 families this holiday season, but its work doesn’t stop there, especially heading into winter. Included in that was gifts for more than 450, according to Captain Gene Hunt. That assistance extended beyond the holidays,...
WTRF
New Martinsville Police say downtown may be without power due to accident
NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The New Martinsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday that downtown may be without power due to a vehicle accident. They say someone hit a pole on First Street. It may be necessary to shut off the power to replace the pole. This could happen sometime in the next 24 hours.
Passersby rescue driver from car impaled by guardrail during crash
The heroic actions of several people helped save the life of a motorist on Christmas Eve after a car in Stark County was impaled by a guardrail in a crash.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
wtuz.com
Fatal Crash Reported in Holmes County
Nick McWilliams reporting – A fatal crash involving a bicycle was reported Tuesday morning in Holmes County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post released a report indicating the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on State Route 93 involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist both traveling northbound.
WTRF
WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD
WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
Water shut off after break in Bellaire
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Bellaire Water Treatment Plant reports that a water break has been found on the 3800 block of Harrison St. Water has been shut off from 38th St. north to fix the leak. Once it has been restored, there will be a 48-hour boil advisory in effect.
