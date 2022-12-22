Read full article on original website
Whitefish native, Olympian Maggie Voisin continuing winter tradition
A winter tradition is continuing this week with Olympian and Whitefish native Maggie Voisin at Whitefish Mountain Resort.
Flathead Beacon
A Christmas Family Robinson
One November afternoon in 1960, when Ray Robinson was in first grade, his father surprised him at his school bus stop outside of Bigfork. He was there to enlist him into the family business. “He loaded me up into the truck with him and said, ‘you’re going into the woods...
Evergreen luminary display lit up for 12th year
These luminarias are set up by the Evergreen Fire and Rescue in remembrance and tribute of lost loved ones during the holidays.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Crews knockdown pair of structure fires in Evergreen
Mutual aid was called in from several departments in response to two separate structure fires in Evergreen.
NBCMontana
Glacier Park International Airport reopens after temporary closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Freezing rain triggered a temporary closure of the main runway Sunday evening at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell. Airport director Robert Ratkowski said the closure did impact some flights. Crews used a runway deicer. Ratkowski said it took a while but the runway is now...
montanaoutdoor.com
Final Spotted Bear Decision issued
Hungry Horse, MT – December 22, 2022 – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve...
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Reviews Jail Expansion Options and Alternatives
County officials at a Dec. 19 commissioner meeting reviewed design options to expand the Flathead County Detention Center while consultants outlined forecasts and potential alternative solutions for housing inmates and offenders. The meeting marked the first workshop of several forums slated to continue through April, when officials plan to develop...
