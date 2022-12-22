Read full article on original website
A case for the Minnesota Vikings, the worst Super Bowl contender ever
The default expectation for the Minnesota Vikings is that, somehow and to varying degrees, the season will end in disappointment. That fatalism has been nurtured over several decades of playoff pratfalls. The Vikings appeared in four Super Bowls during the 1970s, lost each one and haven’t been back since. In the last 25 years, they have made it to four NFC championship games, two of which ended in humiliating blowouts and two that rank among the most heartbreaking postseason losses ever. It is a franchise congenitally disposed to choking, with a litany of agonizing miscues recognized by their shorthand: Roger Staubach’s Hail Mary; Darrin Nelson’s drop; Gary Anderson’s miss; Brett Favre’s pick; Blair Walsh’s shank.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Ruled out Sunday
Watson (hip) won't return to Sunday's game in Miami. Watson put together a productive first half, gathering in six of eight targets for 49 yards. However, he emerged from halftime as questionable to return due to a hip issue, which will end his Week 16 after all. With Watson in street clothes for the rest of Sunday, the Packers will be down to Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Randall Cobb and Samori Toure at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Gardner Minshew: Two TDs offset by three turnovers
Minshew completed 24 of 40 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, had four carries for five yards and another TD and fumbled twice (one lost) during Saturday's 40-34 loss at Dallas. After handling all the first-team reps during Week 16 prep, Minshew got his first start of...
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games schedule, college football scores, live updates: Middle Tennessee rallies to win Hawaii Bowl
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the 2022-23 bowl games schedule. College football bowl games are upon us as the 2022 postseason begins with a flurry of matchups that will mark a celebration of a compelling year in the sport. The action kicked off on Dec. 16 and will run all the way through the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9 as we crown a national title winner for the 2022 season.
'I'm a Pitt football fan now!' UTEP basketball coach gives 9-hour ride to 3 stranded Pitt football players in Texas for Sun Bowl
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Christmas may be the giving season, UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding took that to a new level when he gave a 9-hour car ride to 3 Pitt football players who were stranded in Texas.On Monday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters ahead of this week's Sun Bowl that some of his players ended up with delayed flights and got stuck in Dallas while en route to El Paso. Narduzzi said that UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding, along with his wife and child drove Jake Frantl, Samuel Okunlola and Hudson Primus from Dallas to El Paso,...
Young scoring stars face off as Hornets meet Warriors
Two of the NBA’s highest-scoring young point guards go head to head Tuesday night when LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Titans' Malik Willis: Ugly effort in loss
Willis completed 14 of 23 passes for 99 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans. He added seven rushes for 43 yards and a touchdown. Willis drew his fourth start of the season with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sidelined, but he struggled to get the Titans' offense moving. He averaged only 4.3 yards per attempt and his longest completion of the day went for just 14 yards. In addition, Willis threw a pair of interceptions, the first of which came on a potential game-winning drive inside Houston territory late in the fourth quarter. Positively, he did tally a 14-yard rushing score midway through the third quarter. While that hinted at his potential to excel, Willis' outlook for the final two games of the regular season is not positive.
Naji Marshall Cuts Up During Career Night Against Pacers
Naji Marshall's rise from undrafted free agent to swiss army knife starter for the New Orleans Pelicans resulted in a career night in the win over the Indiana Pacers.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Kenyan Drake: Idle for second straight week
Drake (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Falcons. Now that the Baltimore backfield has returned to full strength in recent weeks with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards moving past their respective injuries, Drake could begin to find himself on the inactive list on a regular basis the rest of the way. Though Drake has often received carries ahead of third-stringer Justice Hill when one or both of Dobbins or Edwards has been absent this season, Hill will be active over Drake for the second week in a row due to his ability to contribute on special teams.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Picks up injury Saturday
Dupree (chest) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Titans, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Dupree did not log a statistic before exiting at some point in the second half. The 29-year-old has played at least 82 percent of defensive snaps in three of the Titans' last four games, so his absence will leave Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham to step up into bigger roles opposite Denico Autry.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again
Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Not returning Sunday
Dulcich has been ruled out of Sunday's game at the Rams due to a hamstring injury. Prior to his departure in the fourth quarter, Dulcich reeled in four of eight targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, marking his second end-zone visit of the season. His status now will need to be watched as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 road matchup with the Chiefs next Sunday, Jan. 1.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Gets surgery, hopeful for Week 18
Tannehill, who is out for Saturday's game against the Texans, reportedly traveled to Birmingham, Ala. earlier this week and had a tightrope surgical procedure on his right ankle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He won't be available for the Titans' Week 17 game against the Cowboys but is hopeful to play Week 18 against the Jaguars.
