ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Report: Suns Rejected Wizards' Trade Offer for Jae Crowder

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTDJh_0jrsV5YE00

The Phoenix Suns told the Washington Wizards to kick rocks after offering a package they felt was unworthy to offload Jae Crowder.

The Phoenix Suns continue to search for a new home for power forward Jae Crowder, and by now it feels like any of the other 29 teams have somewhat been linked to him.

Crowder, who has yet to play a minute of basketball this season, could either help a contending team get closer to their goal or serve as a salary dump with him being in the final year of his contract.

As the season grows longer, it's reasonable to expect teams to get more desperate as the trade deadline approaches. A plethora of players were recently made available after Dec. 15, which may help facilitate a move quicker.

Phoenix has recently been linked to three-team deals, but NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Suns rejected a trade offer from the Washington Wizards, who recently traveled to town on Tuesday and defeated the Suns.

Forward Rui Hachimura was reportedly the focal point of Washington's package. The Suns wanted a "starting caliber" player in exchange for Crowder.

Hachimura has missed more than a month with a bone bruise in his ankle but has been cleared to return to action as soon as tonight.

In 16 games played this season, Hachimura averages 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.5 minutes played.

Phoenix continues to eye bigger names such as Kyle Kuzma, John Collins and Eric Bledsoe according to various reports.

The Suns, should they want to trade Deandre Ayton, must wait until Jan. 15. Ayton can't be traded to Indiana this season (since he signed an offer sheet with the Pacers initially) and also has veto rights for the first year of his new deal.

Follow Inside The Suns on Facebook

Follow Inside The Suns on Twitter

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Suns Hope Best of Landry Shamet Has Yet to Come

Are Suns Capable of Winning the West?

How Suns Collapsed in Loss to Wizards

Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton Downplay Heated Exchange

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington

Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
822
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy