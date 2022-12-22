Report: Suns Rejected Wizards' Trade Offer for Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns told the Washington Wizards to kick rocks after offering a package they felt was unworthy to offload Jae Crowder.

The Phoenix Suns continue to search for a new home for power forward Jae Crowder, and by now it feels like any of the other 29 teams have somewhat been linked to him.

Crowder, who has yet to play a minute of basketball this season, could either help a contending team get closer to their goal or serve as a salary dump with him being in the final year of his contract.

As the season grows longer, it's reasonable to expect teams to get more desperate as the trade deadline approaches. A plethora of players were recently made available after Dec. 15, which may help facilitate a move quicker.

Phoenix has recently been linked to three-team deals, but NBA insider Marc Stein reports that the Suns rejected a trade offer from the Washington Wizards, who recently traveled to town on Tuesday and defeated the Suns.

Forward Rui Hachimura was reportedly the focal point of Washington's package. The Suns wanted a "starting caliber" player in exchange for Crowder.

Hachimura has missed more than a month with a bone bruise in his ankle but has been cleared to return to action as soon as tonight.

In 16 games played this season, Hachimura averages 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.5 minutes played.

Phoenix continues to eye bigger names such as Kyle Kuzma, John Collins and Eric Bledsoe according to various reports.

The Suns, should they want to trade Deandre Ayton, must wait until Jan. 15. Ayton can't be traded to Indiana this season (since he signed an offer sheet with the Pacers initially) and also has veto rights for the first year of his new deal.

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Suns Hope Best of Landry Shamet Has Yet to Come

Are Suns Capable of Winning the West?

How Suns Collapsed in Loss to Wizards

Monty Williams, Deandre Ayton Downplay Heated Exchange