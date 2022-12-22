ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, TN

#2. Moore County

- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (3.8 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4

--- Length of life rank: #2

--- Quality of life rank: #15

wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
wgnsradio.com

Look Who WGNS News Spotted!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
Sumner County Source

Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry: “Today, we found that our […] The post Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia appeared first on Sumner County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police Issues Scam Warning

The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted in the area. The scammer is calling from a local number and making statements that the recipient has outstanding warrants and asking that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the issue.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond

In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Man Reported as Missing

(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are helping a family locate their missing father. 60-Year-old Edkra Barnes was reported missing by his daughter on December 22, 2022. The daughter told authorities that her father took her vehicle around 7:30 in the evening to run an errand, but never returned. Barnes was last...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

