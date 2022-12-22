2. Moore County

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry: “Today, we found that our […] The post Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia appeared first on Sumner County Source.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO