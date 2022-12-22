12. Cumberland County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.

