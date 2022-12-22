ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequatchie County, TN

#10. Sequatchie County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
 4 days ago

- Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

--- Length of life rank: #26

--- Quality of life rank: #64

The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

