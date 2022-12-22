18. Sevier County

Related
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall is expected to stop just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Some Verizon customers are having audio issues when 911 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District. Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road...
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
From Her View in Knoxville, the Health System Is ‘Not Designed for Poor People’
Monica Reed, 60, Knoxville, Tenn. What Happened: Monica Reed considers herself luckier than most. Born in Knoxville and raised by a single mother, Reed became the first in her family to own a home, a small house built after the city demolished The Bottom, a once thriving Black neighborhood that was systematically wiped out in a midcentury urban renewal campaign. For the past 15 years, Reed has worked for a faith-based nonprofit that assists low-income residents of Knoxville.
THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said. Gary Reagan, 46,...
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
TVA: Rolling blackouts prevented worse outages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A series of rolling blackouts, the first in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) history, prevented a cascading effect on the electricity grid that would have had worse impacts on power customers, a TVA spokesman said Monday. That said, the federal agency will be assessing its actions in a bid to avoid […]
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced. When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.
Water main break at Fort Sanders, hospital officials say patient care not impacted
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Saturday following a water main break, according to KFD Spokesman Brent Seymour. Seymour said the department was not assisting with evacuations but dispatch was told to divert all calls. Covenant Health Spokeswoman Valerie...
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
Body found in burning car at Greeneville church
An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire in a Greeneville church parking lot Tuesday night, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Body found in burning car at Greeneville church. An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside...
No injuries reported from West Knox County house fire, Rural Metro Fire says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a West Knox County fire on Christmas Eve night, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a home on the 11000 block of Crown Point around 9:50 p.m. The department said the fire was isolated to the chimney and...
Sevier County authorities searching for missing woman
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced Friday they were searching for a missing woman. Tammy Bohanan last had contact with her family on Thanksgiving and has not spoken with them again, officials said. According to SCSO, Bohanan was last known to live in a 1978 Chevrolet van in the area of 338 near the Dam Store.
Rural King victim remembered as 'larger than life' by his mother
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Tristan M. Smith of Powell as the victim of a shooting at a Rural King victim on Dec. 22. His mother, Sandy Remington, described her son as the "glue of the family" and her "right hand." When Remington lost two of her other sons a few years ago, she said Smith was her shoulder to lean on.
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. trashing your tree. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
