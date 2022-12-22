7. Fayette County

Related
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 20-26
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 20-26

Lowest: Caption by Hyatt – […]
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Flooding forces closure at Shelby County Health Department’s headquarters, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Flooding caused by broken water lines shut down operations at the Shelby County Health Department’s headquarters in Downtown Memphis, officials said. The building — located at 814 Jefferson Avenue — will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said. All appointments at the main...
Woman dies in fire at Marshall County home, authorities say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A woman who reportedly died Monday morning after a fire at a home in Marshall County has been identified as a 22-year-old, authorities said. Authorities said that the fire happened at a home on the 300 block of Mount Olive Road. Marshall County Coroner James...
localmemphis.com
Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding missing mother
33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12. She was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue.
MLGW distributing bottled water Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Given the recent water boil advisory, MLGW will be distributing water to those in need at different locations. MLGW issued the following news release: Memphis Light, Gas and Water is accepting donations of unopened cases of bottled water Monday, December 26, from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Lamar Avenue Community Office, […]
desotocountynews.com
Police in Hernando report missing man now found
UPDATE: Police late Monday morning reported that Daniels has been found. This individual has been located and arrangements are being made to reunite with family. ORIGINAL REPORT: The Hernando Police Department Monday reported that it was working on an active Missing Persons report for an elderly man missing since Christmas Day.
City watch issued for missing juvenile
UPDATE: The City Watch for Celste Torres has been canceled. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch for a female juvenile on Saturday. According to reports, Celste Torres left her home in the 2700 Block of Burns Ave about two months ago. Torres has been in contact with her mother daily since she […]
Shelby County launches safety alert system
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — You may receive an alert on your smartphone when there is a major emergency in Shelby County. From severe weather to mass shootings, this new mass communication system will notify you to stay aware and cautious of your surroundings. The new alert system is called...
WBBJ
Family pleas for help in search for missing woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an Hour
Memphis, Tn. - Memphis enjoys a cost of living that's nearly 25% lower than the national average. For example, the average cost of housing in the city is less than half what it's nationally. Furthermore, food, healthcare, and utilities are slightly less expensive as well.
localmemphis.com
'It's in our DNA' | Memphis named the most generous city in the US
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation has had consequences for the entire economy, including charities. With some short on disposable income to give. But here in Memphis, those living in the city are as generous now as they were prior to the rising cost of living. After trailing Salt Lake City,...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Utilities Announces Rolling Blackouts in Oxford, Mississippi on Christmas Eve
Oxford, Mississippi Utilities announced Saturday, December 24, 2022, for customers to expect rolling blackouts every hour for fifteen minutes. The local community-owned power company is being directed by the Tennessee Valley Authority to initiate the blackouts on Christmas Eve due to the current load on the power grid caused by extreme weather in the last few days.
DeSoto Times Today
First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando
Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
WBBJ
Donations needed to help Jackson’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — As winter weather conditions worsen, one group of volunteers are looking out for those left out in the cold. The Jackson-Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers need your help. While they have secured locations to house the homeless, there is still work to be done in order...
wtva.com
Woman shot and killed in Tippah County
RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
Pipes at Bartlett Kroger burst on Christmas Eve
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Bartlett Kroger located at 7615 US-70 was flooded with water after pipes in the store bursted due to harsh weather and low temperatures. The Bartlett Fire Department responded to the incident Saturday, Dec. 24 at 3:43 p.m. According to MLGW, the recent inclement weather has...
MLGW says it’s working to fix water outages, low pressure
UPDATE, 8:22 P.M. MONDAY: MLGW says they have repaired 20 water main breaks and are working on seven more. They have also secured water for 461 residential and commercial customers. UPDATE, NOON MONDAY: MLGW CEO Doug McGowen said the utility has addressed 22 water main breaks that are causing low water pressure across the city, […]
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in DeSoto Co.
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in DeSoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
