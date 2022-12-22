15. Bradley County

Related
WDEF
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County
A family has died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gary Howard.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
brianhornback.com
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison
Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
wvlt.tv
Hamilton County man found; Silver Alert canceled
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old Hamilton County man after he was found safe. Police previously asked for your help finding Lloyd Lacy, who was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants. Police said that Lacy...
WTVCFOX
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WTVCFOX
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 27
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Adams – Possession Meth/Resale/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Gregory Brown – Suspended DL. Brandon Dunn – Felon Possession Firearm/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For...
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
WTVCFOX
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WDEF
Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
WTVC
Mobile home fire displaces Chattanooga family with 4 children Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just 2 days before Christmas, a family with four children in Chattanooga lost their home to fire. No one was hurt. The fire happened mid-morning Friday at a mobile home on the 1900 block of Daylong Place, near Brainerd Road. Our SkyView camera captured the fire...
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
WTVC
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 1