8. Rutherford County

WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
Madison community ready for its Renaissance
East of Interstate 65 and along the Cumberland River sits a community looking to realize its potential.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Rolling blackouts halted for now in Nashville, but could return ‘if conditions dictate’
Rotating power interruptions and voluntary energy conservation have ceased currently, but they could happen again if conditions dictate, according to a release from Nashville Electric Service.
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
Officials warn of dangerous road conditions Monday night in Middle Tennessee
TDOT says they've had crews out all morning prepping roads.
WSMV
Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
wgnsradio.com
TVA Drops Rolling Blackouts
(MURFREESBORO) On Saturday (12/24/2022) TVA announced it is initiating ELPC Step 50 of the TVA/TVPPA Load Curtailment Program for a second time. Under ELCP Step 50, all Local Power Companies (LPC) are required to curtail 10 percent of their load in support of maintaining a stable grid. This is the second day in a row that Step 50 will have been implemented.
1 storm-related fatality confirmed by Department of Health
The Department of Health confirmed that one person was killed the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency shared.
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
Family loses home, belongings in Cheatham County fire
In Cheatham County, one family lost everything after their house went up in a blaze Thursday night.
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, Nashville Electric Services reported fewer than 7,000 customers were still without power. An NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power. However, not every customer’s power will be restored by Friday night.
‘It was like Niagara Falls:’ Gallatin family displaced after pipe burst in apartment
A Gallatin mother and her two daughters' Christmas Eve plans changed drastically after their sprinkler line burst in their apartment, and they say two days later, they still can't get help from their apartment.
wgnsradio.com
Look Who WGNS News Spotted!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
