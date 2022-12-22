ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

#3. Loudon County

By Scott Basford // Wikimedia Commons
 4 days ago

- Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (2.2 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

--- Length of life rank: #15

--- Quality of life rank: #4

WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

From Her View in Knoxville, the Health System Is ‘Not Designed for Poor People’

Monica Reed, 60, Knoxville, Tenn. What Happened: Monica Reed considers herself luckier than most. Born in Knoxville and raised by a single mother, Reed became the first in her family to own a home, a small house built after the city demolished The Bottom, a once thriving Black neighborhood that was systematically wiped out in a midcentury urban renewal campaign. For the past 15 years, Reed has worked for a faith-based nonprofit that assists low-income residents of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
GATLINBURG, TN
brianhornback.com

Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison

Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...
WJHL

TVA: Rolling blackouts prevented worse outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A series of rolling blackouts, the first in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) history, prevented a cascading effect on the electricity grid that would have had worse impacts on power customers, a TVA spokesman said Monday. That said, the federal agency will be assessing its actions in a bid to avoid […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
waewradio.com

Cumberland County Is The Community Of The Year!

Mayor Allen Foster has announced it was his honor to accept the 2022 Upper Cumberland Development District “Community of the Year” award on behalf of Cumberland County. Mayor Foster said this award to Cumberland County is the culmination of teamwork across our county and city governments with the support of state and federal legislators. Mayor Foster added that he is proud to be the County Mayor in a community that works together to enhance opportunities for growth and sustained success while keeping the things that make it our hometown.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week

A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
MARYVILLE, TN
Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

