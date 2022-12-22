3. Loudon County

Related
4 adults, 2 children dead after house fire in Cumberland County
A family has died after a house fire in Cumberland County early Monday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gary Howard.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
Blount Memorial Hospital sues to be independent from political control
The Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit to be declared independent from the political control of the Blount County Commission and Blount County Mayor, according to Moxley Carmichael.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
From Her View in Knoxville, the Health System Is ‘Not Designed for Poor People’
Monica Reed, 60, Knoxville, Tenn. What Happened: Monica Reed considers herself luckier than most. Born in Knoxville and raised by a single mother, Reed became the first in her family to own a home, a small house built after the city demolished The Bottom, a once thriving Black neighborhood that was systematically wiped out in a midcentury urban renewal campaign. For the past 15 years, Reed has worked for a faith-based nonprofit that assists low-income residents of Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced. When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
Road congestions in East Tennessee, light snow flurries
Spokesperson of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mark Nagi is asking the public to use caution when driving in East Tennessee this evening.
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
brianhornback.com
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison
Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...
WBIR
Rural Metro: Two house fires on Christmas Eve
Rural Metro responded to two separate house fires on Christmas Eve. One on Crowne Point in West Knox County and one in Powell.
TVA: Rolling blackouts prevented worse outages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A series of rolling blackouts, the first in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) history, prevented a cascading effect on the electricity grid that would have had worse impacts on power customers, a TVA spokesman said Monday. That said, the federal agency will be assessing its actions in a bid to avoid […]
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Is The Community Of The Year!
Mayor Allen Foster has announced it was his honor to accept the 2022 Upper Cumberland Development District “Community of the Year” award on behalf of Cumberland County. Mayor Foster said this award to Cumberland County is the culmination of teamwork across our county and city governments with the support of state and federal legislators. Mayor Foster added that he is proud to be the County Mayor in a community that works together to enhance opportunities for growth and sustained success while keeping the things that make it our hometown.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
No injuries reported from West Knox County house fire, Rural Metro Fire says
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a West Knox County fire on Christmas Eve night, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to a home on the 11000 block of Crown Point around 9:50 p.m. The department said the fire was isolated to the chimney and...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
WATE
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
