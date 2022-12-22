16. Knox County

Related
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
wvlt.tv
Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages
Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
WBIR
Rural Metro: Two house fires on Christmas Eve
Rural Metro responded to two separate house fires on Christmas Eve. One on Crowne Point in West Knox County and one in Powell.
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
wvlt.tv
Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted on the future of Knoxville’s ambulance services on Monday. Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended ending the county’s Ambulance Service Agreement with Rural Metro of Tennessee (AMR), and AMR officials want the current agreement to end and be renegotiated.
TN Emergency Management Plan activated amid arctic blast
With the state mired in freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chill values, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency's current activation status is at a Level 3-State of Emergency.
1450wlaf.com
Christmas morning wreck pins one person, injures two
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a pick up truck and a car on Christmas morning just after 9:30. The mishap occurred on the General Carl W. Stiner Highway (State Route 63) east of La Follette. Of the two patients, one was pinned...
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
Teen suspected of killing Rural King employee in custody
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO. A suspect is in custody as of Friday morning.
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
Power outages possible Friday morning, here’s how to report an outage near you
With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to potentially experience power outages.
Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
wvlt.tv
Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting
The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
wvlt.tv
Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2
The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says. Updated: 1 hour ago. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond,...
wvlt.tv
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0