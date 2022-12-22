ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

#16. Knox County

By Ɱ // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

- Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

--- Length of life rank: #20

--- Quality of life rank: #5

WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Gatlinburg fire caused $7 million in damages

Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County Commission approves revamping ambulance contract

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission voted on the future of Knoxville’s ambulance services on Monday. Knox County mayor Glenn Jacobs recommended ending the county’s Ambulance Service Agreement with Rural Metro of Tennessee (AMR), and AMR officials want the current agreement to end and be renegotiated.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Christmas morning wreck pins one person, injures two

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a pick up truck and a car on Christmas morning just after 9:30. The mishap occurred on the General Carl W. Stiner Highway (State Route 63) east of La Follette. Of the two patients, one was pinned...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBIR

Electricity companies say rolling blackouts end throughout East TN after unprecedented power system demands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority that extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating unprecedented demands on the power system. The Knoxville Utilities Board at around 1:30 p.m. that TVA lifted their rolling outage requirement. They also said crews would continue working to repair damage caused by strong winds. The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the same thing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting

The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. Out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood announced it would be closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Rural Metro: Dog dead...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says. Updated: 1 hour ago. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
