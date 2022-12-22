ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Tennessee

By Stacker
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=439XFr_0jrsUUOX00

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Tennessee using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison …. Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter …. Greene Devils Dabbs and Williams sign National Letter of Intent. Sayland Dairy Farm...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids

A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

State unemployment data released

(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state

NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP plans roadside checkpoints in January

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Tennessee signed

Almost all of the top prospects in the state of Tennessee signed during the first day of the early signing period. Though it has not always been the case, Tennessee has become a fertile recruiting ground, with major programs extending offers to prospects all over the state. The University of Tennessee did well in its own state this cycle.
TENNESSEE STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
LIVINGSTON, TN
The Herald News

Dayton, TN
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

