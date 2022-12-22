9. Hamilton County

Related
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 19-25
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 19-25. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
brianhornback.com
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker Died in Federal Prison
Reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died while in Federal Custody. He was sentenced to 33 months back in October. His Attorney asked for hone confinement. I guess the Feds thought they could do better. Thacker had a lot of Rhea County citizen support to stay out...
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
WTVCFOX
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 27
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 27. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shannon Adams – Possession Meth/Resale/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Gregory Brown – Suspended DL. Brandon Dunn – Felon Possession Firearm/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Is The Community Of The Year!
Mayor Allen Foster has announced it was his honor to accept the 2022 Upper Cumberland Development District “Community of the Year” award on behalf of Cumberland County. Mayor Foster said this award to Cumberland County is the culmination of teamwork across our county and city governments with the support of state and federal legislators. Mayor Foster added that he is proud to be the County Mayor in a community that works together to enhance opportunities for growth and sustained success while keeping the things that make it our hometown.
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WTVC
Silverdale Detention Center inmate dies in custody Tuesday night, launching investigation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death on an inmate who died in custody at Silverdale Detention Center on Tuesday night. According to a release from HCSO, at approximately 7:30 pm, Hamilton County EMS was called to the Silverdale Detention Center in response to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive male inmate.
WDEF
Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Warren County man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Warren County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help finding a missing man with a medical condition.
WTVCFOX
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
Carscoops
Speeding Locomotive Crashes Into 134-ft Concrete Beam And Both Lose
Trains run into things that are haphazardly on the tracks all too often but what isn’t very common is when the thing on the tracks is big enough or heavy enough to derail the train and then some. That’s exactly what happened to one locomotive when it met a concrete beam and somehow nobody lost their life in the accident.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
WTVC
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
mymix1041.com
Update: TVA Announces Rolling Power Outages
Update: Cleveland Utilities has currently stopped the rolling blackouts. TVA has ended Step 50. Due to the unusually cold temperatures in our area, TVA has announced rolling power outages for our area. This is due to the high electric load being placed on the grid. The outages will last approximately 15 minutes each.
WTVCFOX
Woman trying to save pet bird dies in North Chattanooga house fire Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. One person died in this fire, the Chattanooga Fire Department announced Friday afternoon. An unidentified 68-year-old woman in the second home that caught fire went back inside the burning home to try to save her pet bird. A neighbor first alerted her to...
