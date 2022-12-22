20. Weakley County

Related
radionwtn.com
New Administrator, Director Of Nursing At Henry County Healthcare
Paris, Tenn.– Henry County Healthcare Center has undergone a change in leadership within the last few weeks as David Len McBride takes over as Administrator and Judy Planty moves into the role of Director of Nursing. McBride, a native of Henry, graduated from McKenzie High School in McKenzie. After...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
radionwtn.com
The Grinch Won’t Be Spoiling Christmas
Dover, Tenn.–The Grinch won’t be able to spoil Christmas–in Stewart County, anyway. The Sheriff’s Office was finally able to snare the Grinch just in time before Christmas. Sheriff Frankie Gray said, “He has been a pretty slippery fellow especially with all his cronies in Stewart County helping him. The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t run him down so they set a trap with goodies and knew he couldn’t resist.” When the Sheriff and Chief Deputy checked the trap later, they found he was caught like a rat. So he’s off to jail and we hope he gets enough jail time but he will probably be out by Christmas Time Next Year. (Stewat County sheriff’s office photo).
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Huge victory for our county:' 3 rescued in frigid temps after boat froze on KY lake
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — With single-digit temperatures and negative wind chills, the Marshall County Rescue Squad knew they had to be "swift and efficient" after receiving word three duck hunters were stuck on Kentucky Lake. According to a Monday release from the group, three hunters were killed in a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says
EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
kbsi23.com
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Hayti man was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County. Stanley Smith, 66, of Hayti was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra when he ran off road, struck a cable barrier and the vehicle was disabled in the road. It happened Dec. 22 about 6:50 p.m.
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Five Men Face Thousands in Fines for Illegal Outfitting and Baiting in Kentucky
On December 13, four men from Kentucky and one man from New Jersey were issued a combined $70,000 in fines stemming from an illegal guiding operation in Calloway County, Kentucky. All five of the men pled guilty to charges that include unlicensed guiding and the illegal use of bait in a designated chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance zone.
radionwtn.com
First Criminal Justice Master’s Graduate At UT Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. – The 2022-23 academic year has been a monumental one for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Criminal Justice Program. Not only is the program celebrating its 50th anniversary as part of the College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences, the Master of Science in Criminal Justice program also had its first graduate cross the commencement stage Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022
Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
wpsdlocal6.com
West KY Rural Electric urging members to conserve electricity, says rolling blackouts possible
MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request. In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
radionwtn.com
Ice Formations At Reelfoot Putting On A Show
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Along with the frigid temperatures and frustrations, there is beauty in our area. The high winds and snow have created gorgeous ice formations on Reelfoot Lake State Park again this season. Regional Naturalist David Haggard and his dog, Cody, ventured out yesterday and took photos of the ice formations on the shore of Reelfoot at Tiptonville. (David Haggard photo).
wvlt.tv
Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
