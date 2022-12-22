ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakley County, TN

#20. Weakley County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
 4 days ago

- Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (same as statewide average)

- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

--- Length of life rank: #19

--- Quality of life rank: #16

radionwtn.com

New Administrator, Director Of Nursing At Henry County Healthcare

Paris, Tenn.– Henry County Healthcare Center has undergone a change in leadership within the last few weeks as David Len McBride takes over as Administrator and Judy Planty moves into the role of Director of Nursing. McBride, a native of Henry, graduated from McKenzie High School in McKenzie. After...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

The Grinch Won’t Be Spoiling Christmas

Dover, Tenn.–The Grinch won’t be able to spoil Christmas–in Stewart County, anyway. The Sheriff’s Office was finally able to snare the Grinch just in time before Christmas. Sheriff Frankie Gray said, “He has been a pretty slippery fellow especially with all his cronies in Stewart County helping him. The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t run him down so they set a trap with goodies and knew he couldn’t resist.” When the Sheriff and Chief Deputy checked the trap later, they found he was caught like a rat. So he’s off to jail and we hope he gets enough jail time but he will probably be out by Christmas Time Next Year. (Stewat County sheriff’s office photo).
STEWART COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Multi-car crash in Lyon County cleared, KYTC says

EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 641 North at mile point 4.5 in Lyon County. According to a release from the KYTC, the crash happened about a mile south of the Lyon-Caldwell County Line, near the Beck Road intersection. They say...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WATE

Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run

WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
HALLS, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Hayti man was killed in a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County. Stanley Smith, 66, of Hayti was driving a 2009 Kia Spectra when he ran off road, struck a cable barrier and the vehicle was disabled in the road. It happened Dec. 22 about 6:50 p.m.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
WSMV

Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

First Criminal Justice Master’s Graduate At UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. – The 2022-23 academic year has been a monumental one for the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Criminal Justice Program. Not only is the program celebrating its 50th anniversary as part of the College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences, the Master of Science in Criminal Justice program also had its first graduate cross the commencement stage Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.
MARTIN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 21, 2022

Billy Gene Buchanan, 84, of New Concord, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born October 13, 1938 in New Concord, he was the son of Roosevelt and Tena (Ferguson) Buchanan. He retired from Tappan Stove Company and Murray State...
NEW CONCORD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

West KY Rural Electric urging members to conserve electricity, says rolling blackouts possible

MAYFIELD, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is urging members to conserve electricity in the wake of the TVA's rolling blackout request. In a Friday release, the co-op explained there were no immediate plans to use blackouts, but said they could be implemented due to high energy demand across the TVA's generation and transmission system.
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Ice Formations At Reelfoot Putting On A Show

Tiptonville, Tenn.–Along with the frigid temperatures and frustrations, there is beauty in our area. The high winds and snow have created gorgeous ice formations on Reelfoot Lake State Park again this season. Regional Naturalist David Haggard and his dog, Cody, ventured out yesterday and took photos of the ice formations on the shore of Reelfoot at Tiptonville. (David Haggard photo).
TIPTONVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural King shooting victim identified, suspect arrested

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday morning’s fatal shooting victim at the Rural King as 23-year-old Tristian Smith of Powell. He was a Rural King employee, who was shot and killed in Halls Thursday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
