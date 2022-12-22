17. Putnam County

Related
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
60 dogs headed to Gallatin for adoption after rescue in West Tennessee
Animal Rescue Corps team members went to the town of Dyer in Gibson County this morning to assist local law enforcement in the rescue of more than sixty dogs from a home.
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
fox17.com
Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires
UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in November 2022
Cookeville – The housing market was down as Christmas approached in November with no homes selling for more than $500,000. However, our final list of the year brings you some beautiful properties. The top property on our list is 1652 Bobby Nichols Drive, Cookeville, TN (pictured above and below)...
Gallatin roads reopen following train derailment
Several roads were closed for multiple hours in Gallatin after a train derailed early Monday morning.
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
waewradio.com
Cumberland County Is The Community Of The Year!
Mayor Allen Foster has announced it was his honor to accept the 2022 Upper Cumberland Development District “Community of the Year” award on behalf of Cumberland County. Mayor Foster said this award to Cumberland County is the culmination of teamwork across our county and city governments with the support of state and federal legislators. Mayor Foster added that he is proud to be the County Mayor in a community that works together to enhance opportunities for growth and sustained success while keeping the things that make it our hometown.
TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Warren County man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Warren County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help finding a missing man with a medical condition.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
wgnsradio.com
Look Who WGNS News Spotted!
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
City of Murfreesboro finds new contamination site on East Fork Stones River, blames Middle Point Landfill
Continuing the saga between Middle Point Landfill and the City of Murfreesboro, the city now says it has identified a new, third contamination site on the East Fork Stones River.
wgnsradio.com
An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore
(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is the 3rd Fastest Growing City in America
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro, Tennessee is one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Sara Bartlett with TRN has more…. SmartAsset reports that Murfreesboro ranks as the 3rd fastest growing boomtown in America. The ‘Boro has seen a massive increase in housing, which has added up to a 31.4%...
wgnsradio.com
Sizeable Fentanyl Drug Bust Takes Place in Rutherford County, North Carolina – Not in Rutherford County, Tennessee
(Rutherford County, North Carolina) An alleged drug bust that took place in North Carolina has received a lot of attention in Tennessee because the county where the arrest took place may sound familiar to local residents. Evidently, approximately 1,100 Fentanyl pills, 26.4 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun and over...
WKRN
Educator of the Week: Robert Allen
News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and for the week of December 8, 2022, we honor Robert Allen a 5th grade social studies and science teacher at Prescott South Middle School in Cookeville, Putnam County. He’s been teaching fifth grade for 21 years and peers say...
ucbjournal.com
joins Cookeville Regional staff
Cookeville – Dr. Heather Taillac’s venture into orthopedics took several twists and turns, with her inevitably ending up back a few hours from home. Taillac is the newest member of the orthopedic team, specializing in upper extremities and hands. “I enjoy helping people getting back to what they...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
wgnsradio.com
Weather Related Closings for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
WGNS is keeping you up-to-date with cold weather closings on this chilly Friday, December 23, 2022. The closings are due to icy road conditions in several areas and the ongoing wind chill, which shows the windchill could be as low as -20 degrees below 0 in some areas of Rutherford County and several surrounding counties in Tennessee.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
