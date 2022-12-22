17. Putnam County

Mayor Allen Foster has announced it was his honor to accept the 2022 Upper Cumberland Development District “Community of the Year” award on behalf of Cumberland County. Mayor Foster said this award to Cumberland County is the culmination of teamwork across our county and city governments with the support of state and federal legislators. Mayor Foster added that he is proud to be the County Mayor in a community that works together to enhance opportunities for growth and sustained success while keeping the things that make it our hometown.

