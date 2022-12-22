20. Wayne County

Related
radio7media.com
New Year's Eve checkpoints planned in mid-state
NEW YEAR’S EVE ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ARE BEING PLANNED IN SEVERAL MID-STATE COUNTIES. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT CHECKPOINTS IN MAURY COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31. THE THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
One person dead in Christmas Day house fire
One person died in an Alabama house fire Christmas Day, a TV station reported early Monday. WHNT-TV reported that Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a person was killed in a house fire on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community of Limestone County. The coroner said officials with the...
WSMV
Hohenwald issues drinking water warning
HOWENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - City of Hohenwald officials have issued a drinking water warning after the city’s water system experienced equipment failure. According to a recent Facebook post, the equipment failure resulted in a significant loss of pressure in the drinking water system. This loss of pressure could introduce disease-causing organisms, such as bacteria, viruses and parasites, into the water.
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama prison worker caught smuggling hamburgers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former north Alabama prison worker was arrested Tuesday and one of the charges he faces is bringing in hamburgers to the prison. Online records reveal former Limestone Correctional officer James Wesley Chambers was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday on warrants signed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County to Use Grant Funds to Create New Pavilion
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH COUNCIL ANNOUNCED TODAY IT WILL USE A $485,000 GRANT FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH FOR A LOCALLY DESIGNED COMMUNITY HEALTH PROJECT DEVOTED TO FITNESS, NUTRITION, AND WELLNESS PROGRAMS. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH COUNCIL WILL PARTNER WITH LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMMUNITY LEADERS AND USE THE GRANT...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
weisradio.com
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
WKRN
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders
VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
Elkmont man released on bond after allegedly setting house on fire with 7 people inside
The man who allegedly confessed to starting a house fire with several people trapped in the basement earlier this year has been released, according to court documents.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry: “Today, we found that our […] The post Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia appeared first on Sumner County Source.
One dead in triple motorcycle accident, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed earlier this week in a wreck that involved three motorcycles, Alabama state troopers said. Jessie J. Mabe, 29, was killed Monday night, state troopers said, when the 2007 Suzuki GSX R-600 motorcycle he was driving struck a signpost. Troopers said Mabe was pronounced dead at...
WHNT-TV
Arctic Cold Sets New Daily Record In Muscle Shoals
There is no doubt that this cold air has been unprecedented across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. We have even broken local records for how cold it has been over the past couple of days. On Friday, Muscle Shoals set a new record for the coldest daytime high for December...
radio7media.com
Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape
OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY RESPONDED TO 2166 BELVIEW ROAD TO ATTEMPT TO LOCATE A MISSING JUVENILE FEMALE FROM FLORIDA. OFFICERS LOCATED THE 15-YEAR-OLD MISSING FEMALE ALONG WITH HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL, 23, OF FLORENCE. AFTER FURTHER INVESTIGATION IT WAS DETERMINED THAT HOR CUCUL TRAVELED TO FLORIDA TO PICKUP THE JUVENILE AND THEN BROUGHT HER TO FLORENCE. IT WAS ALSO DETERMINED THAT THE TWO WERE IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP. HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL WAS ARRESTED FOR STATUTORY RAPE AND TRAVELING TO MEET A CHILD FOR UNLAWFUL SEX ACTS. HOR CURCUL IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $100,000.00 BOND.
Former prison guard, wife arrested in Limestone County for contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Meet ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actors at Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Alabama
Get ready to be happy, if you’re a “Dukes of Hazzard” fan in Alabama. Cast members from the TV series are set to make appearances at Just a Good Ol’ Boys Pickers Market in Rogersville. The market is planned for April 15-16 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms, 6810 County Road 91, a venue typically used for weddings and other events.
Sheffield Alcoholic Anonymous group to hold 30 hours of nonstop meetings for holidays
An Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) group in Sheffield will host an "alcothon" — or 30 hours of nonstop meetings — to help people during the holidays.
The Herald News
