Shocking Video: Walmart Employee Trembles In Fear As She's Held Hostage At Gunpoint Before Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect

A Mississippi Walmart employee had the scare of her life when she was held hostage at gunpoint by another woman before cops fatally shot the suspect, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As people were doing last-minute Christmas shopping inside the Richland store on Wednesday, December 21, chaos erupted around 5:45 PM when the suspect, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, had approached the employee while brandishing her firearm.

Witnesses said the suspect, revealed to be Corlunda McGinister by local TV news station WLBT , got into a confrontation with the employee in the customer service department moments before.

Shocking footage captured from inside the store showed the suspect holding a gun in one hand and grabbing hold of the terrified Walmart employee with the other hand.

The trembling and wide-eyed employee complied as she was ordered to move where the suspect was going before the woman yelled out, "I ain't trying to hurt anybody."

"Why don't you let her go then please?" an officer appeared to ask, to which McGinister replied, "We're not doing that, crooked cop."

Police were unable to diffuse the situation and McGinister was shot dead.

One shopper said they saw others rushing out the doors just as she was going to enter the store, calling the experience "horrifying."

"RPD is working an incident at Walmart involving a weapon. The scene is secure and we will provide updates when they become available," an initial statement shared by the Richmond Police Department read.

Another update two hours later revealed that "RPD had an officer-involved shooting this evening at Walmart. All of our officers are safe. Walmart is secure and closed at this time. MBI will be conducting an independent investigation."

RadarOnline.com has learned the employee was uninjured after the terrifying incident.

"It's devastating for all parties involved. The officers, everybody that was involved in this situation. With the Christmas season coming around, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved," said Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon .

The incident came one month after a disgruntled employee shooting in Virginia tragically left six Walmart workers dead.