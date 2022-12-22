ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Shocking Video: Walmart Employee Trembles In Fear As She's Held Hostage At Gunpoint Before Cops Fatally Shoot Suspect

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnaLA_0jrsUAzF00
MEGA

A Mississippi Walmart employee had the scare of her life when she was held hostage at gunpoint by another woman before cops fatally shot the suspect, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As people were doing last-minute Christmas shopping inside the Richland store on Wednesday, December 21, chaos erupted around 5:45 PM when the suspect, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, had approached the employee while brandishing her firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h2HFd_0jrsUAzF00
MEGA

Witnesses said the suspect, revealed to be Corlunda McGinister by local TV news station WLBT , got into a confrontation with the employee in the customer service department moments before.

Shocking footage captured from inside the store showed the suspect holding a gun in one hand and grabbing hold of the terrified Walmart employee with the other hand.

The trembling and wide-eyed employee complied as she was ordered to move where the suspect was going before the woman yelled out, "I ain't trying to hurt anybody."

"Why don't you let her go then please?" an officer appeared to ask, to which McGinister replied, "We're not doing that, crooked cop."

Police were unable to diffuse the situation and McGinister was shot dead.

One shopper said they saw others rushing out the doors just as she was going to enter the store, calling the experience "horrifying."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVfLX_0jrsUAzF00
MEGA

"RPD is working an incident at Walmart involving a weapon. The scene is secure and we will provide updates when they become available," an initial statement shared by the Richmond Police Department read.

Another update two hours later revealed that "RPD had an officer-involved shooting this evening at Walmart. All of our officers are safe. Walmart is secure and closed at this time. MBI will be conducting an independent investigation."

RadarOnline.com has learned the employee was uninjured after the terrifying incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqEWf_0jrsUAzF00
MEGA

"It's devastating for all parties involved. The officers, everybody that was involved in this situation. With the Christmas season coming around, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved," said Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon .

The incident came one month after a disgruntled employee shooting in Virginia tragically left six Walmart workers dead.

Comments / 26

PartyTime XXX
4d ago

HER: takes hostage at gunpointALSO HER : proceeds to tell everyone she doesn't want to hurt anyone 🤦

Reply(2)
6
Salty Mouth
2d ago

I guess nobody goes postal anymore. They all seem to go walmarty instead.

Reply(2)
9
MFrazier
1d ago

Still don't under why the women took a hostage. This writer has not made her story clear. Glad to hear she did not fatally hurt anyone. WTH is going on? In my city ppl are shooting, fighting, hurting ppl in stores and restaurants for minor human errors. Dayum. Does everyone need to be on medication.?

Reply
2
RadarOnline

