SALEM, OREGON—The Oregon Department of Justice yesterday announced the conclusion of a criminal investigation related to the use of deadly force by Clackamas County Sheriff Detective Daniel Ferguson and Oregon State Police Trooper Zachary Cole that resulted in the death of Derrick Dewayne Clark on June 18, 2022. Oregon DOJ was asked by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth to assume all prosecution responsibilities arising from the investigation, which was conducted by the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments. After a thorough investigation, an assistant attorney general presented the case Monday to a Clackamas County Grand Jury. The grand jury last night returned a “not true bill,” meaning the grand jury believed criminal charges against the two law enforcement officers were not warranted.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO