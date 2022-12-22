ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Skanner News

Kwanzaa Returns In-Person to North Portland Library

This year Kwanzaa will be celebrated all over Portland. But 20 years ago, the community hub for the holiday was the North Portland Library. At that time, Patricia Welch, previous Multnomah County Library administrator, teamed up with educator Joyce Braden Harris to pioneer the tradition of a free community Kwanzaa celebration. Since then, the North Portland Library has fought to preserve its identity and function as a Black-centering public space.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

NW Portland Store Allegedly Selling Psychedelic Mushrooms Raided

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A store that had been openly and illegally selling psychedelic mushrooms in Portland, Oregon, was raided by police on Thursday, authorities said. In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the country to legalize the use of psilocybin for people 21 and older in a controlled, therapeutic environment under the supervision of trained facilitators.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Portland Approves $27M for New Homeless Camps

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, have voted to allocate $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of designated camping areas for homeless people, approving a fiercely disputed budget measure as the city tries to address its homelessness crisis. The money...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Charter Commission Concludes Study, Issues Report

The Portland Charter Commission, appointed by City Council in December 2020, concluded their two-year term today. The Commission referred nine proposals to the November 2024 election and recommended six proposals to Portland City Council. The Charter Commission’s first round of recommendations included significant changes to the City’s current form of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Clark County Seeks Volunteers for Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board

Vancouver, Wash. – The Clark County Council is seeking community members with expertise in or experience with people with intellectual/developmental disabilities to serve on the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board. The 10-member advisory board makes recommendations to the county council relating to developmental disabilities services and issues. Members provide leadership...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Skanner News

Tough Oregon Gun Law Faces Legal Challenge, Could Be Delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Use of Deadly Force Investigation Involving Clackamas County Sheriff and Oregon State Police Concludes

SALEM, OREGON—The Oregon Department of Justice yesterday announced the conclusion of a criminal investigation related to the use of deadly force by Clackamas County Sheriff Detective Daniel Ferguson and Oregon State Police Trooper Zachary Cole that resulted in the death of Derrick Dewayne Clark on June 18, 2022. Oregon DOJ was asked by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth to assume all prosecution responsibilities arising from the investigation, which was conducted by the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments. After a thorough investigation, an assistant attorney general presented the case Monday to a Clackamas County Grand Jury. The grand jury last night returned a “not true bill,” meaning the grand jury believed criminal charges against the two law enforcement officers were not warranted.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

James Posey Elected Next President of NAACP Portland Chapter

After this month’s election, James Posey, former mayoral candidate and co-founder of the National Association of Minority Contractors of Oregon, will succeed Sharon Gary-Smith as president of the NAACP Portland. Gary-Smith took over leadership of the NAACP after Elbert D. Mondainé resigned amid allegations of abuse. The following...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

