Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Community Volunteers Are Sought to Help Staff Shelters as Needs Increase.
At least 795 people sought warmth at five severe weather shelters Thursday night, where Multnomah County, City of Portland and their service provider partners provided meals, behavioral health and medical support. The 24/7 warming sites will remain open until Saturday morning, Dec. 24. No one will be turned away. The...
Extreme Cold Freezes Pacific Northwest Ahead of Winter Storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Extreme cold and strong winds have descended upon parts of the Pacific Northwest ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring freezing rain, ice and snow to the region starting Thursday afternoon. Authorities from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, have said one of their...
Black Creatives to Open Old Town Studio Space and Music Venue for BIPOC Artists
In a city known for its DIY sensibilities, many Black creators have struggled to find welcoming and affordable studio space. Cyrus Coleman and Adewale Agboola are changing that with the opening of a 20,000-square-foot venue they envision as “the creative soul of Old Town.”. “The foundation of community is...
Oregon Lawsuit Spotlights Destruction of Black Neighborhoods
A home that was a fixture of Bobby Fouther’s childhood is now a parking lot, the two-story, shingle-sided house having been demolished in the 1970s along with many other properties in the predominantly Black Albina neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. “Growing up there was just all about love,” Fouther said....
Kwanzaa Returns In-Person to North Portland Library
This year Kwanzaa will be celebrated all over Portland. But 20 years ago, the community hub for the holiday was the North Portland Library. At that time, Patricia Welch, previous Multnomah County Library administrator, teamed up with educator Joyce Braden Harris to pioneer the tradition of a free community Kwanzaa celebration. Since then, the North Portland Library has fought to preserve its identity and function as a Black-centering public space.
NW Portland Store Allegedly Selling Psychedelic Mushrooms Raided
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A store that had been openly and illegally selling psychedelic mushrooms in Portland, Oregon, was raided by police on Thursday, authorities said. In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the country to legalize the use of psilocybin for people 21 and older in a controlled, therapeutic environment under the supervision of trained facilitators.
Portland Approves $27M for New Homeless Camps
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, have voted to allocate $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of designated camping areas for homeless people, approving a fiercely disputed budget measure as the city tries to address its homelessness crisis. The money...
Charter Commission Concludes Study, Issues Report
The Portland Charter Commission, appointed by City Council in December 2020, concluded their two-year term today. The Commission referred nine proposals to the November 2024 election and recommended six proposals to Portland City Council. The Charter Commission’s first round of recommendations included significant changes to the City’s current form of...
Clark County Seeks Volunteers for Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board
Vancouver, Wash. – The Clark County Council is seeking community members with expertise in or experience with people with intellectual/developmental disabilities to serve on the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board. The 10-member advisory board makes recommendations to the county council relating to developmental disabilities services and issues. Members provide leadership...
Tough Oregon Gun Law Faces Legal Challenge, Could Be Delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it’s set to take effect.
Use of Deadly Force Investigation Involving Clackamas County Sheriff and Oregon State Police Concludes
SALEM, OREGON—The Oregon Department of Justice yesterday announced the conclusion of a criminal investigation related to the use of deadly force by Clackamas County Sheriff Detective Daniel Ferguson and Oregon State Police Trooper Zachary Cole that resulted in the death of Derrick Dewayne Clark on June 18, 2022. Oregon DOJ was asked by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth to assume all prosecution responsibilities arising from the investigation, which was conducted by the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments. After a thorough investigation, an assistant attorney general presented the case Monday to a Clackamas County Grand Jury. The grand jury last night returned a “not true bill,” meaning the grand jury believed criminal charges against the two law enforcement officers were not warranted.
James Posey Elected Next President of NAACP Portland Chapter
After this month’s election, James Posey, former mayoral candidate and co-founder of the National Association of Minority Contractors of Oregon, will succeed Sharon Gary-Smith as president of the NAACP Portland. Gary-Smith took over leadership of the NAACP after Elbert D. Mondainé resigned amid allegations of abuse. The following...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0