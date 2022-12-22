ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

captimes.com

20 ways to ring in the New Year in and round Madison

The Madison area has plentiful options for ushering out the old and welcoming in the new this New Year’s Eve. There are kid-friendly daytime events, intimate evenings of jazz, and full-blown blow-outs on this list. Take a day-drinking bus tour from Waunakee, or party and crash at a downtown Madison hotel. Browse day-long buffets, watch a “Ball Drop Blitz” at the Bartell Theatre, and party into the wee hours with DJs and live bands across the city.
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fond du Lac woman named new Miss Wisconsin 2022

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — There is officially a new Miss Wisconsin 2022, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Monday. Kylene Spanbauer, who was named first runner-up at the Miss Wisconsin 2022 competition in June, will now hold the crown after the winner, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. RELATED: A Badger wins the crown: Students and professors share...
FOND DU LAC, WI
captimes.com

Family plans the sensory-friendly gym of their dreams in north Madison

Courtney Willegal’s youngest son was just 18 months old when she started to suspect he was developing differently. He’d scale double-high baby gates, put everything from electrical cords to plants in his mouth, and chew his own clothes. Eventually, Sean Feuquay, now 11, would be diagnosed with four...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | State should approve rail project

Dear Editor: Why do Republicans always say no when something good for the Wisconsin public is suggested?. I am talking about the proposed rail project that would connect Madison to Milwaukee and eventually to Chicago and the Twin Cities. The building cost would mostly be covered by the federal government. If former Gov. Scott Walker hadn’t stopped a similar proposal back in 2010, it would be in place today.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel 3000

Final salute to MPD ‘detective’s detective’ Jim Grann

Jim Grann wasn’t supposed to work on the case that became one of the most storied of his career. Grann, a detective with the Madison Police Department’s crimes against persons unit, worked nights, the 4:00 p.m. to midnight shift. Homicides, robberies, batteries — serious crimes with high stakes riding on the outcomes. Grann wouldn’t have had it any other way.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI

