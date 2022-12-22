ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Former Alabama prison worker caught smuggling hamburgers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former north Alabama prison worker was arrested Tuesday and one of the charges he faces is bringing in hamburgers to the prison. Online records reveal former Limestone Correctional officer James Wesley Chambers was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday on warrants signed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Man dies in Limestone County house fire

A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder

A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Former Limestone correctional officer and wife arrested

A former Limestone Correctional officer and his wife were arrested Wednesday on charges of bribery and various other offenses, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement. The arrests, first reported by WHNT-TV in Huntsville, of former guard James Chambers and his wife Sophia were handled by the Limestone...
ATHENS, AL
Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape

OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY RESPONDED TO 2166 BELVIEW ROAD TO ATTEMPT TO LOCATE A MISSING JUVENILE FEMALE FROM FLORIDA. OFFICERS LOCATED THE 15-YEAR-OLD MISSING FEMALE ALONG WITH HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL, 23, OF FLORENCE. AFTER FURTHER INVESTIGATION IT WAS DETERMINED THAT HOR CUCUL TRAVELED TO FLORIDA TO PICKUP THE JUVENILE AND THEN BROUGHT HER TO FLORENCE. IT WAS ALSO DETERMINED THAT THE TWO WERE IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP. HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL WAS ARRESTED FOR STATUTORY RAPE AND TRAVELING TO MEET A CHILD FOR UNLAWFUL SEX ACTS. HOR CURCUL IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $100,000.00 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
One person dead in Christmas Day house fire

One person died in an Alabama house fire Christmas Day, a TV station reported early Monday. WHNT-TV reported that Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a person was killed in a house fire on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community of Limestone County. The coroner said officials with the...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Florence man charged after woman found stabbed

A Florence man has been charged with assault after police say he stabbed a woman in the back — literally. Florence Police said officers responded to a home in the 500 block of South Richards Street about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault. Once there, they found the...
FLORENCE, AL
Murder suspect dies after fatally shooting himself during arrest attempt

Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way. Ways to protect...
FLORENCE, AL
Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chisholm Heights Water Authority is urging customers to conserve water due to low pressure caused by the cold weather. According to Steve Watkins with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, the low pressure was caused by numerous pipes bursting and excess use during the holiday weekend.
FLORENCE, AL
North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
CENTRE, AL

