wvtm13.com
Former Alabama prison worker caught smuggling hamburgers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A former north Alabama prison worker was arrested Tuesday and one of the charges he faces is bringing in hamburgers to the prison. Online records reveal former Limestone Correctional officer James Wesley Chambers was arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday on warrants signed out by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Elkmont man released on bond after allegedly setting house on fire with 7 people inside
The man who allegedly confessed to starting a house fire with several people trapped in the basement earlier this year has been released, according to court documents.
WAFF
Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
WAAY-TV
Man dies in Limestone County house fire
A man is dead after a house fire Christmas night. Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the man was found upstairs at a home on Easter Ferry Road. His body is being sent to the state forensics lab for an autopsy. No name has been released at this time. Alabama...
One person dead in Alabama Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
alreporter.com
Former Limestone correctional officer and wife arrested
A former Limestone Correctional officer and his wife were arrested Wednesday on charges of bribery and various other offenses, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement. The arrests, first reported by WHNT-TV in Huntsville, of former guard James Chambers and his wife Sophia were handled by the Limestone...
radio7media.com
Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape
OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY RESPONDED TO 2166 BELVIEW ROAD TO ATTEMPT TO LOCATE A MISSING JUVENILE FEMALE FROM FLORIDA. OFFICERS LOCATED THE 15-YEAR-OLD MISSING FEMALE ALONG WITH HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL, 23, OF FLORENCE. AFTER FURTHER INVESTIGATION IT WAS DETERMINED THAT HOR CUCUL TRAVELED TO FLORIDA TO PICKUP THE JUVENILE AND THEN BROUGHT HER TO FLORENCE. IT WAS ALSO DETERMINED THAT THE TWO WERE IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP. HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL WAS ARRESTED FOR STATUTORY RAPE AND TRAVELING TO MEET A CHILD FOR UNLAWFUL SEX ACTS. HOR CURCUL IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $100,000.00 BOND.
One person dead in Christmas Day house fire
One person died in an Alabama house fire Christmas Day, a TV station reported early Monday. WHNT-TV reported that Limestone County Coroner Mike West said a person was killed in a house fire on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community of Limestone County. The coroner said officials with the...
Decatur man arrested after gas station shooting
The Decatur Police Department DPD) has arrested a man following a shooting Friday.
WAAY-TV
Florence man charged after woman found stabbed
A Florence man has been charged with assault after police say he stabbed a woman in the back — literally. Florence Police said officers responded to a home in the 500 block of South Richards Street about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault. Once there, they found the...
Casey Cole White gets new murder trial dates in deaths of Vicky White, Connie Ridgeway
A Lauderdale County circuit judge has set trial dates next year for Casey White in a 2015 capital murder case and in the death of the jailer who helped him escape to Indiana earlier this year. On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Benjamin Graves ordered that White, 39, will stand trial for...
New murder trial dates set for Casey White
On Tuesday, a judge set a pair of new murder trial dates for Casey White, the former Lauderdale County inmate whose escape led to a national manhunt earlier this year.
69-year-old woman accused of shooting into neighbor’s apartment
The woman was allegedly found asleep in the recliner, Ruger within reach, after authorities said they tried to get her to answer the door.
WAFF
Murder suspect dies after fatally shooting himself during arrest attempt
Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Florence man faces rape charge after allegedly transporting out-of-state teen to Alabama. Keeping your car protected in extreme temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Tips to keeping your car protected with extreme temperatures on the way. Ways to protect...
WAFF
Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Chisholm Heights Water Authority is urging customers to conserve water due to low pressure caused by the cold weather. According to Steve Watkins with the Chisholm Heights Water Authority, the low pressure was caused by numerous pipes bursting and excess use during the holiday weekend.
Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 26, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. According to the National Weather Service, vehicles packed down snow on untreated roads, which led to icy conditions. Conditions are not likely to improve overnight.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Homeless in Huntsville and Decatur trying to survive freezing temperatures without shelter
The city of Huntsville and the city of Decatur have the highest concentration of people living on the street in North Alabama but space at warming shelters is limited.
weisradio.com
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
