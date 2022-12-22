OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY RESPONDED TO 2166 BELVIEW ROAD TO ATTEMPT TO LOCATE A MISSING JUVENILE FEMALE FROM FLORIDA. OFFICERS LOCATED THE 15-YEAR-OLD MISSING FEMALE ALONG WITH HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL, 23, OF FLORENCE. AFTER FURTHER INVESTIGATION IT WAS DETERMINED THAT HOR CUCUL TRAVELED TO FLORIDA TO PICKUP THE JUVENILE AND THEN BROUGHT HER TO FLORENCE. IT WAS ALSO DETERMINED THAT THE TWO WERE IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP. HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL WAS ARRESTED FOR STATUTORY RAPE AND TRAVELING TO MEET A CHILD FOR UNLAWFUL SEX ACTS. HOR CURCUL IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $100,000.00 BOND.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO