New Hampshire State

These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns

Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in New Hampshire?

Camping is HUGE in New Hampshire and Northern New England in general! Families come from far and wide to enjoy a sweet escape in our fantastic campgrounds. Some folks prefer a more "one with nature" traditional approach to camping, with a tent, sleeping bag, etc. But if you can swing it, I think an RV is the way to go! You can still enjoy mother nature and her beautiful bounty, but at the end of the day, you get to close a real door and know you are not going to be a midnight snack for a family of bears. Plus, some are REALLY tricked out with TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems and more!
Georgina Lambert: Being involved with local politics ensures better representation

I am writing to express my concern about the lack of representation in our government. We must hold politicians accountable for their actions and ensure that they are consistently aligned with the needs and interests of their constituents. As residents of New Hampshire, it is our duty to protect liberty and advocate for representatives who genuinely advocate for the NH people's interests.
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist

AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom

When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
See latest National Weather Service alerts for New Hampshire for Friday storm

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Multiple National Weather Service watches and warnings are in place for New Hampshire. Visit this link to see an updated list and refresh that page often for updates. The alerts are catered to your ZIP code. To adjust your ZIP code, visit our weather page and click "Change" to enter your ZIP code. App users can also adjust this by hitting "Change" on the weather screen.
Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve

DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
