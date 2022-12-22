Read full article on original website
Related
These 10 New Hampshire Cities Have the Best Downtowns
Living in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky and blessed to reside in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies and statistics have directed high praise towards our region. Most recently, a new WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
WBUR
Democrats want to move the first-in-the-nation presidential primary — but New Hampshire disagrees
New Hampshire has a law that requires it to hold the presidential primary at least one week before any other state. But the Democratic National Committee and President Biden want South Carolina to host the first primary. As WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports, officials in New Hampshire say they don't intend...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
About 6,000 customers still without power in New Hampshire, state officials say
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Utility crews were working to restore power to thousands of households in New Hampshire on Christmas Day, state officials said Sunday. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, about 6,000 customers in New Hampshire remained without power as crews worked to restore service. “We would like to...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in New Hampshire?
Camping is HUGE in New Hampshire and Northern New England in general! Families come from far and wide to enjoy a sweet escape in our fantastic campgrounds. Some folks prefer a more "one with nature" traditional approach to camping, with a tent, sleeping bag, etc. But if you can swing it, I think an RV is the way to go! You can still enjoy mother nature and her beautiful bounty, but at the end of the day, you get to close a real door and know you are not going to be a midnight snack for a family of bears. Plus, some are REALLY tricked out with TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems and more!
laconiadailysun.com
Georgina Lambert: Being involved with local politics ensures better representation
I am writing to express my concern about the lack of representation in our government. We must hold politicians accountable for their actions and ensure that they are consistently aligned with the needs and interests of their constituents. As residents of New Hampshire, it is our duty to protect liberty and advocate for representatives who genuinely advocate for the NH people's interests.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly timeline: Track when windy conditions end
VIDEO: New Hampshire has already seen some incredibly strong gusts. See when the winds lessen in this video.
Have You Seen This 53′ Trailer in New Hampshire Lately?
I was driving to work, and as I turned the corner at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle on Route 16 North, there it was. It smacked me right in the face, as I quickly checked my speed and lane. The 53-foot tractor-trailer was high above the highway, sitting perfectly centered on...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
Food & Wine Says This is the Best Breakfast Meal in New Hampshire
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
Some 80,000 still without power in New Hampshire after winter storm wallops New England
CONCORD, NH – As of 7 a.m. Saturday, almost 80,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power due to downed trees and wires as crews continue working to restore service. The Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to use caution...
nbcboston.com
Late Christmas Eve, Power Still Out for Over 125,000 Across New England
Nearly all everyone in Massachusetts who had lost power had service restored by Saturday night, after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines. But more more than 125,000 people across New England was in the dark about an hour before Christmas.
WMUR.com
Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist
AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
NHPR
Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom
When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
WMUR.com
Flood warning in effect for eastern, southeastern New Hampshire; temperatures plummeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The severe thunderstorm warning is over. Stay tuned for updates. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for east-central and southeastern New Hampshire until 6:15 p.m. as a sharp cold front on the back side of the powerful storm hitting New Hampshire swipes through. The warning...
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
WMUR.com
Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
WMUR.com
See latest National Weather Service alerts for New Hampshire for Friday storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Multiple National Weather Service watches and warnings are in place for New Hampshire. Visit this link to see an updated list and refresh that page often for updates. The alerts are catered to your ZIP code. To adjust your ZIP code, visit our weather page and click "Change" to enter your ZIP code. App users can also adjust this by hitting "Change" on the weather screen.
WMUR.com
Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve
DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
Comments / 2