Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Threatened To Fire WWE Hall Of Famer
A new report has explained why Triple H threatened to fire a WWE Hall of Famer and who was behind bringing the issue at hand to The Game’s desk. Recently, D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at Tribute to the Extreme, an ECW revival event in Philadelphia. However, he didn’t make the show after WWE pulled the booking, with Triple H apparently threatening to fire D-Von from his role as an agent in the company if he attended.
Yardbarker
Bray Wyatt wrestles for the first time since returning to WWE
Bray Wyatt returned to in-ring action tonight at the WWE live event in Madison Square Garden. Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. As you can see below, he is wearing dark attire and he is clearly a babyface because he played up to the crowd. This would be Wyatt's first match since WrestleMania 37, just a few months before his release.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Apollo Crews Comments On William Regal WWE Return Rumors
William Regal has been involved in professional wrestling since he was 15 years old, which puts him at almost 40 years in the business. Over 20 of those years have been spent with WWE, and now that AEW president Tony Khan has confirmed Regal's departure, it's reportedly only a matter of time until "His Lordship" re-joins WWE alongside Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. One superstar who couldn't be more thrilled about that likely development is current "WWE NXT" standout Apollo Crews.
stillrealtous.com
MJF Calls AEW Fans The Worst Fans In All Of Sports
It’s been a big year for MJF as he earned a title shot back at All Out and managed to win the AEW World Championship last month when he challenged Jon Moxley for the belt at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Despite the fact that MJF is the top star...
nodq.com
WWE announces that Dominik Mysterio was “arrested” by police
On Thanksgiving night, WWE published a video of Dominik and Rhea Ripley “invading” Rey’s house. Dominik ended up attacking his father and targeting Rey’s injured leg that was in a walking boot. WWE produced a similar angle for Christmas Eve. Dominik and Rhea went to Rey’s...
bodyslam.net
UFC Hall Of Famer Stephan Bonnar Passes Away From Presumed Heart Complications At The Age of 45
Stephan Bonnar is more than just a UFC Hall of Famer, he is 1/2 of the reason why the UFC got its mainstream spotlight. A pioneering competitor who introduced himself to UFC fans on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005, Bonnar fought Forrest Griffin at the show’s finale to produce one of the greatest fights of all-time, later earning it a place in the UFC Hall of Fame’s fight wing.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Furious Over Raquel Rodriguez Winning Gauntlet Match On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE earlier this year and immediately put the whole locker room on notice, eventually becoming a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. Her feud with Raquel Rodriguez continues to further intensify with every passing week. Gonzalez ended up winning the Gauntlet match on Smackdown this week and this has infuriated Ronda Rousey.
PWMania
Ricochet Shows Off Lump, Stitches After Suffering Nasty Gash On WWE SmackDown (Photos)
Ricochet took his lumps on this week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. The WWE Superstar addressed the injury when he surfaced on social media after Friday night’s WWE on FOX program, which was taped last week at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois. “Six stitches...
MMAmania.com
MMA community reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s untimely death at 45
It was with heavy hearts that we reported the news yesterday that legendary The Ultimate Fighter finalist, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at the early age of 45 years old. While no cause of death has been shared yet, sources close to Bonnar confirmed the news and then Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officially announced his passing around noon ET on Christmas eve.
wrestlingrumors.net
Nope. Wrestling Legend Confirms His In-Ring Career Is Over
He’s done. Retirement is a tricky subject for wrestlers as it can be hard to hang up their boots for the final time. While more mainstream athletes have to complete one more season, wrestlers are able to go out and have one more match at almost anytime they want. That makes officially retiring harder than it seems, but one legend seems pretty sure he is out.
diva-dirt.com
Rhea Ripley Gets Slapped By Angie Mysterio During The Holidays
Rhea Ripley has been slapped and Dominik Mysterio has been arrested. Just as Ripley and Dominik made a visit to the Mysterio household during Thanksgiving they did the same for Christmas. However, this time the Mysterio family was prepared. Ripley and Dominik entered the household first greeted by Dominik’s grandfather....
ringsidenews.com
Rey Mysterio Calls The Cops On Dominik Mysterio & Has Him ‘Arrested’
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley showed up at Rey Mysterio’s house on Thanksgiving and caused lots of mayhem. The duo was at it again on Christmas Eve, and the tables were turned this time. In the latest video posted by WWE to their social media accounts and YouTube channel,...
ComicBook
Sasha Banks Drops a Hint at a Possible Post-WWE Name Change
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) is reportedly leaving WWE at the start of 2023 and is already booked to appear at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo on Jan. 4. There's been plenty of speculation about Banks' future ever since she and Naomi walked out on an episode of Monday Night Raw back in May, including what he name might be if she tries to wrestle anywhere outside of WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Says ‘Christmas Is Cancelled’ After Dominik Mysterio’s Arrest
Dominik Mysterio did the unthinkable and turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio, shocking everyone in attendance at Clash At The Castle. He even attacked his father on Thanksgiving after that. Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to crash Rey Mysterio’s place on Christmas Eve, but it did not go the way they planned this time, as Dominik was arrested. Rhea Ripley has finally reacted to the incident, and she is not happy about this.
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Backs Down From Wiz Khalifa’s Offer To Fight Him
Logan Paul gained a lot of attention as a part-time member of the WWE roster in 2022. Fans and wrestlers from different companies praised him for his performance in the main event against Roman Reigns. However, Paul was recently given the opportunity to join the MMA ranks of the Professional Fighters League, but he declined the offer.
WKRC
UFC Hall-of-Famer dead at 45
UNDATED (WKRC) - The UFC community is mourning the loss of a fighting legend. Hall-of-Famer Stephan Bonnar died Thursday from presumed heart complications. He was 45. Bonnar made his start on Season One of The Ultimate Fighter in 2005. The finale match between him and Forrest Griffin earned a place...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Was Challenged To A Fight Backstage At Crown Jewel 2019
Brock Lesnar was almost in a fight backstage at 2019’s WWE Crown Jewel. Tim Allcock, a member of Fury’s team, allegedly risked Brock Lesnar’s wrath by challenging The Beast Incarnate backstage. During a 2019 interview, IFL TV host Kugan Cassius told Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, about the event. He also mentioned that Allcock’s behavior was reported.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Looking To Pursue Acting Career
There have been several wrestlers who have been able to find success in Hollywood after becoming a star in WWE and it looks like one top name is looking to break into the acting world. Seth Rollins recently spoke to WQAD News about his wife Becky Lynch’s aspirations, and he confirmed that she’s looking to do more acting work.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio & Aalyah Mysterio Are Willing To Donate Their Kidneys To Konnan
Konnan is a pro wrestling legend due to his contributions to the industry as he has competed in numerous promotions such as WCW, Impact, MLW and AAA. His health is not the best right now and this continues to worry fans. Now it seems Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio are willing to donate their kidneys to Konnan.
Comments / 3