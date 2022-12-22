Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

Road conditions put holiday plans on hold 01:35

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.

The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor.