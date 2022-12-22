Apple forced to remove one of its biggest iOS updates after user complaints

A RECENT addition in an update from Apple has proved to cause issues for users, leading to its removal after multiple complaints.

Earlier in December, Apple officially released the iOS 16.2 update for its users.

Apple's Home application update has reportedly been revoked after user complaints Credit: Getty

The update for Home came as on option with iOS 16.2 Credit: Getty

Not only did the update fix some bug issues, but it had some major introductions of new features like Freeform and Apple Music Sing, per Apple's website.

This also included an update to the Home application, which usually allows users to remotely operate any HomeKit accessories they may have gotten for their living space.

Apple explained that it "improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices" for iOS 16.2.

However, the company has reportedly received extensive backlash for the update not working properly, and it has now reportedly removed the option to upgrade to the new "architecture," per 9to5Mac.

Despite the new iOS 16.2 architecture for Home claiming to improve user experience, some have said that their HomeKit devices would constantly get stuck in the "updating" or "configuring" statuses.

Others claimed that their accessories disappeared altogether in the Home update, per a recent

on Reddit.

There are even additional reports of users no longer being able to share their Home with others.

HomeKit Secure Video was also allegedly no longer recording.

According to MacRumors, after all the backlash, the Home application no longer offers the option to upgrade with iOS 16.2.

This means that Apple has taken the option away entirely, at least for the time being.

Given that Apple has yet to release an official statement on the removal of the update for Home's architecture, it's unclear when the update will return.

The new update was first introduced to beta testers in October of this year.

It has always been an optional upgrade for users since that time.

One of the biggest requirements to upgrade the Home app to the new architecture is to have all Apple devices logged in to iCloud.

They also reportedly must have been running the latest versions of iOS, macOS and tvOS for it to work properly.

It's possible that the update for Home will return in iOS 16.3 instead, which is allegedly in beta testing as of now.

Many expect 16.3 to be released to the public sometime between February and March of this coming year.

For related content, check out The U.S. Sun's coverage of the iOS 16.2 launch details from December 14.

The U.S. Sun also has the story on the way Apple changed how some applications work for millions of iPhones.