Does Polaris Make Electric Snowmobiles?

Here's a look at whether or not Polaris makes any electric snowmobiles, and if they have plans for any in the immediate future. The post Does Polaris Make Electric Snowmobiles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Reasons the Nissan 350Z Is a Great Starter Sports Car

The Nissan 350Z may be discontinued but it's alive and well on the used market. Here are a few reasons it could be a good starter sports car for you. The post 4 Reasons the Nissan 350Z Is a Great Starter Sports Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com

Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve

It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
FREMONT, CA
3 Reliable Toyota Trucks and SUVs to Buy Used

These reliable Toyota trucks and SUVs include the 2018 Toyota RAV4, the 2019 Toyota 4Runner, and even the 2013 Toyota Tundra. The post 3 Reliable Toyota Trucks and SUVs to Buy Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Just 163,000 As Of Dec 8

Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog continued its quick decrease in the early days of December, reaching the lowest level in more than a year. According to Troy Teslike, an invaluable source of Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of December 8, 2022 was roughly 163,000 - down by 27,000 or 14% in just one week from November 30 (190,000).
