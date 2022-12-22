Read full article on original website
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used SUVs Under $20,000 That Can Go 200,000 Miles
The best used SUVs under $20,000 that will also reach 200,000 miles are the Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Expedition, and Honda Pilot. The post The Best Used SUVs Under $20,000 That Can Go 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News
Want an SUV that's capable of driving in snow with absolute ease? U.S. News recently released its picks for the best SUVs for driving in snow. Find out what they are here. The post 5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
It's the best time to buy a used car in 16 months — as long as you don't have to take out a big loan
Used car prices are the lowest in over a year, but you might not be able to afford the interest rate on a loan.
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
When looking for the best option it is also best to know the worst There is only 1 SUV declared the worst midsize luxury SUV according to Car and Driver. The post Only 1 SUV is Declared the Worst Midsize Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability
The Toyota Tundra saw a dip in its reliability score after a redesign. The post Only 1 Toyota Model Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports Due to Poor Reliability appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs
Maintenance and repairs are a common expense, especially when keeping cars for a while. Only 1 Toyota proves to have the least chance of major repairs. The post Only 1 Toyota Proves to Be the Most Reliable With the Least Chance of Major Repairs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction
Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Top Speed
This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America
Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money?
What makes a truck a good value for money? U.S. News picked this truck for some interesting reasons. The post What’s the Best Pickup Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
