ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News

Want an SUV that's capable of driving in snow with absolute ease? U.S. News recently released its picks for the best SUVs for driving in snow. Find out what they are here. The post 5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
MotorBiscuit

What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?

Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Mike Wolfe From American Pickers 'As Found' Collection Being Sold at Mecum's Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

Classic bikes have a special style and these motorbikes show that. Vintage motorcycles are some of the coolest vehicles that you can hope to find on the classic automotive market. Bikes from manufacturers like India, Harley Davidson, and even a Honda might get you kind of excited about the prospect of purchasing one. However, some people are not strictly content to buying one motorcycle. Rather, they choose to purchase the whole lot from a collection. Well, here’s your chance to be one of those people.
Top Speed

This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America

Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

164K+
Followers
37K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy