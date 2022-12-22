Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4local.com
1 dead 2 injured in officer-involved shooting along Kira Christel Lane
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died and two people were injured in a shooting in the 12200 block of Kira Christel Lane Monday evening. Police officers responded a shooting around 6:40 p.m. A male was found dead at a home the scene, according to a police spokesman.
cbs4local.com
Police investigate death on Kern Place neighborhood on westside of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department Crimes Against Persons are on the scene to investigate a death and one injured person on the westside of El Paso. Police responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. Monday evening of...
Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Police respond to stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Police said they are looking for the suspect they said stabbed and killed a 70-year-old woman in her home. El Paso Police officers with the crime against persons unit are responding to a stabbing in central El Paso. They said they responded to the...
KVIA
SWAT responds to a barricaded person inside a home in East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas - At the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita is where SWAT has responded to a barricaded person inside an East El Paso home. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress after midnight. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is...
Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man is being charged with vehicular homicide following a deadly crash in Las Cruces that killed two women. Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Esteban Gurrola struck an SUV on Spruce Ave. and Virginia St. Thursday night. The initial investigation determined that Gurrola's minivan first side-swiped a vehicle before plowing head-on The post Las Cruces man charged with vehicular homicide after killing two women in head-on crash appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Police are asking the public to help solve a 19 year old murder from Christmas Eve 2003
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking the public to help solve a murder that happened on December 24, 2003, in northeast El Paso. Fernando Martinez, a 44-year-old male, was working at his business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Service, located at 4496 Titantic Avenue on Christmas Eve.
cbs4local.com
Police release information on rollover that happened Saturday near Edge of Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police have released new information on a rollover crash that involved two cars on Gateway South and the Edge of Texas yesterday afternoon. According to the El Paso Police Department, the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. Kenneth Jones a 35-year-old male was driving...
Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve
EL PASO, Texas -- Special Traffic Investigations is still investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a 78-year-old being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on Gateway South near the Edge of Texas's intersection. No other injuries were reported in the crash. The post Crash on at the Edge of Texas and Gateway South leaves 78-year-old in serious condition Christmas Eve appeared first on KVIA.
One person dead, another injured near Kern Place
EL PASO, Texas -- One person was found dead and another injured in west El Paso. ABC-7 is working to get more details, but police say it happened on the 500 block of Gregory. Police said the call came in just before 4 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for updates on this developing story. The post One person dead, another injured near Kern Place appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
3 cats die after apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire officials confirmed three cats died after a fire at an apartment complex fire in south-central El Paso on Christmas Day. The fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue. Three cats and a dog were...
Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
Las Cruces police searches for motorcyclist who crashed into garage door
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who crashed into a residential garage early Wednesday morning. According to LCPD, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, a motorcyclist failed to make a turn on a residential street and crashed a garage door on the 1400 […]
ESD Crews, EPPD move to clean Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
cbs4local.com
Fire breaks out at an apartment complex in South Central El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire broke out at an apartment complex located on south Oregon Street and east 7th Avenue in South Central El Paso Sunday morning. According to Enrique Duenas, Public Affairs Manager for the El Paso Fire Department the fire was contained to the "point of origin" in the apartment complex and did not spread.
67-year-old man with dementia goes missing in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD are asking for the public’s help in locating a 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday at 12:49 p.m. in East El Paso. According to police, 67-year-old Perry Leon Wilson was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12:49 p.m. and was reported missing at the 1400 block of Meadow […]
Police: Son kills mother with shotgun after argument; suspect now under arrest
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 17-year-old killed his mother with a shotgun after an argument Friday, Dec. 16 and then fled the scene, El Paso police said. The suspect is now in custody, according to an update released by El Paso police Monday afternoon. The shooting happened Friday afternoon along the 300 block of […]
cbs4local.com
Rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae backed up traffic to Yarbrough Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover on Interstate 10 west at McRae Boulevard backed up traffic to Yarbrough Drive Saturday morning. Two westbound right lanes were closed by the McRae exit ramp. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our website for new and updated information.
KVIA
Body found in Sunset Heights
EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights. According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating. Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m....
Comments / 2