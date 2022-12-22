Read full article on original website
Staying in the deep freeze… for now
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
First Alert Weather: Pulling out of the “Deep Freeze” before the New Year arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As our prolonged period of colder weather continues to slowly move out, expect wind chills and temps to steadily improve throughout the next few days, with below normal temps being replaced by above normal temps by Wednesday. Warmer weather returns for the beginning of this week...
Dangerous Wind Chill Forecast For This Morning
Forecasters are warning of dangerous wind chill in southern Wisconsin. Wind chill temperatures could drop to 25 degrees-below-zero this morning. The winds should ease up later in the day, and some snow is expected tonight. Temperatures are expected to warm up back into the 40s by Thursday, and Madison should start off the new year with mild temperatures.
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
Warm-up in sight!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Temperatures gradually warm this week, chance for light rain showers
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Expect to see a good amount of cloud cover through the overnight. Lows will dip to near zero for most areas. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Monday: It’ll be a chilly start to the...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds
Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas.
Major Winter Storm Update
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
Wisconsin DNR to build new Mercer Ranger Station
The current Mercer Ranger Station is a couple of garages, outbuildings, and an office that is used by up to 12 staff members. The garage was built in 1933 and what’s currently being used as the office was built in 1939, but back then it wasn’t meant to be an office space for multiple people.
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog
‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
‘Don’t underestimate this storm’ Wisconsin DOT warns against traveling Friday as some schools close
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging people to use extreme caution with this incoming storm. Meanwhile, some schools have closed for Thursday, with a complete list at the end of this story. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and blowing snow to pick up Thursday evening through...
Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
