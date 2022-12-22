ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Students Win Scholarships from Volunteer Organization, The Links

The Silver Spring, Maryland Chapter of The Links, Inc., a volunteer service organization of women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans, has awarded 2022 scholarships to 10 MCPS students, and continuing scholarships to 13 others. 2022 Scholarship Recipients:. Ralphael Agodo, Northwest High...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer

Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Omicron Subvariant Cases on the Rise in the U.S. and in Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health released data from the wastewater monitoring program, which detected an increase in SARS-CoV-2 levels this past month. People with COVID-19 can shed the virus in their feces. The concentration of COVID-19 in the wastewater measures the presence of the virus, whether a resident has symptoms or not. This news comes as the county moved into the medium category of the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville office building could be replaced by townhomes

A vacant office building at 2115 E. Jefferson Street in Rockville could be demolished and replaced by a townhome development, if the Montgomery County Planning Board approves. Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC, is seeking to build 93 townhouses on the site, stating it has had no luck finding new tenants for the building due to the poor office market and high office vacancy rates of the county. The townhome community will not provide any additional affordable housing beyond the 15% required by Montgomery County. It will provide much more than the required open space, however, with 19.65% green space rather than the 5% minimum. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its January 5, 2023 meeting; planning staff are recommending approval of the project.
ROCKVILLE, MD
stjohnsource.com

Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism

How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman

Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Five MCPS Middle School Students Named to List of Top 300 Scientists

Five MCPS middle school students were named to a list of 300 top scientists in a competition by the Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science. They are:. Project Title: LED Colors and Optical Infiltration of Air-Gapped Computers. • Arjun Samavedam, Robert Frost Middle School. Project Title: Energy Efficient and...
mocoshow.com

Update on EggMania in Gaithersburg

EggMania is coming to 385 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg, taking over the space formerly occupied by Curry Place, next to Indian Bazaar. Representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy). EggMania currently has franchises in several states and is currently opening new locations throughout the U.S.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Business Monthly

Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth

The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: State Police Respond To Plane Crash In Anne Arundel County

(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Georgetown University Hires Adnan Syed To Work on Prison Reform

Per Georgetown University: On Dec. 12, Syed began work as a program associate for the Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI), a Georgetown organization that addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and returning citizens. In his new role, Syed supports PJI programming, including Georgetown’s Making an Exoneree class, in which students reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy