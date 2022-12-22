Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Students Win Scholarships from Volunteer Organization, The Links
The Silver Spring, Maryland Chapter of The Links, Inc., a volunteer service organization of women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans, has awarded 2022 scholarships to 10 MCPS students, and continuing scholarships to 13 others. 2022 Scholarship Recipients:. Ralphael Agodo, Northwest High...
mocoshow.com
Community Message From MCPS Medical Officer
Today, I am sharing about MCPS’ efforts in reducing the potential impact of respiratory illnesses on the school system, in line with our commitment to wellbeing and learning. These efforts focus on reducing respiratory virus transmission, continuing COVID-19 mitigation to reduce spread in schools, and minimizing interruptions to learning. We continue to work closely with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to monitor health trends and provide resources and support for our community.
wnav.com
Omicron Subvariant Cases on the Rise in the U.S. and in Anne Arundel County
The Anne Arundel County Department of Health released data from the wastewater monitoring program, which detected an increase in SARS-CoV-2 levels this past month. People with COVID-19 can shed the virus in their feces. The concentration of COVID-19 in the wastewater measures the presence of the virus, whether a resident has symptoms or not. This news comes as the county moved into the medium category of the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville office building could be replaced by townhomes
A vacant office building at 2115 E. Jefferson Street in Rockville could be demolished and replaced by a townhome development, if the Montgomery County Planning Board approves. Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC, is seeking to build 93 townhouses on the site, stating it has had no luck finding new tenants for the building due to the poor office market and high office vacancy rates of the county. The townhome community will not provide any additional affordable housing beyond the 15% required by Montgomery County. It will provide much more than the required open space, however, with 19.65% green space rather than the 5% minimum. The Planning Board will review the proposal at its January 5, 2023 meeting; planning staff are recommending approval of the project.
mocoshow.com
Kennedy High School Music Teacher, Amanda Herold, Earns Professional Achievement Award
Amanda Herold, instrumental music teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, was given the Professional Achievement Award by the National Association for Music Education (NAfME). This award recognizes her outstanding dedication and commitment to the field of music education during her time as an undergraduate at Gettysburg...
America's top school withheld notification of National Merit awards to certain students in the name of diversity
A sculpture outside the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and TechnologyPhoto byEnvironmental Protection Agency.Office of the Administrator. Office of Public Affair. Public Domain.
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
stjohnsource.com
Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism
How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman
Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
mocoshow.com
Five MCPS Middle School Students Named to List of Top 300 Scientists
Five MCPS middle school students were named to a list of 300 top scientists in a competition by the Broadcom Foundation and the Society for Science. They are:. Project Title: LED Colors and Optical Infiltration of Air-Gapped Computers. • Arjun Samavedam, Robert Frost Middle School. Project Title: Energy Efficient and...
mocoshow.com
Update on EggMania in Gaithersburg
EggMania is coming to 385 Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg, taking over the space formerly occupied by Curry Place, next to Indian Bazaar. Representatives from the restaurant tell us they plan on opening this spring. The menu consists of egg-centric Indian street food, including a masala omelet, egg curry, and Goti Fry (sliced boiled eggs cooked with ginger, garlic and chili. Topped with American cheese and onion-tomato based gravy). EggMania currently has franchises in several states and is currently opening new locations throughout the U.S.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
Crofton college grad defies the odds, fought through 3 learning disabilities
When Taylor Quarto was born, she was so small, that the nurse carried her in the pouch of her nurses jackets to care for her. She was bleeding on both sides of her brain.
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: State Police Respond To Plane Crash In Anne Arundel County
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 26
(DC News Now) — This holiday season hasn’t been a stranger to flight delays and cancellations, and the day after Christmas was no exception. Below is a list of delays and cancellations at each regional airport as of 3 p.m. on December 26, according to data from FlightAware. DCA IAD BWI
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Georgetown University Hires Adnan Syed To Work on Prison Reform
Per Georgetown University: On Dec. 12, Syed began work as a program associate for the Prisons and Justice Initiative (PJI), a Georgetown organization that addresses the root causes and consequences of mass incarceration and offers educational programs and training for incarcerated individuals and returning citizens. In his new role, Syed supports PJI programming, including Georgetown’s Making an Exoneree class, in which students reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison.
WTOP
Potential cases of canine flu has DC-area veterinary offices sounding the alarm
Suspected cases of canine flu appear to be on the rise in the D.C. region. The illness is so prevalent and severe that veterinarians are telling dog owners to keep pets away from other dogs at places such as dog parks, doggy day cares and boarding facilities. “It’s not uncommon...
