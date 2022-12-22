Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AEP Ohio is asking customers to reduce the use of their electricity as extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating major demands on the power system. AEP Ohio says this request is in coordination with PJM Interconnection, the regional power grid operator. According to AEP...
13abc.com
FirstEnergy urges customers to save energy during extreme cold weather conditions
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy on Saturday asked its customers to conserve electricity through the remainder of the weekend, including on Christmas Day, due to the cold temperatures. The request from the Akron-based company comes alongside of PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, and the request will...
WHIZ
Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards
According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.
Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
Comments / 0