Ohio State

13abc.com

AEP Ohio asking customers to reduce use of electricity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AEP Ohio is asking customers to reduce the use of their electricity as extremely cold temperatures across the region are creating major demands on the power system. AEP Ohio says this request is in coordination with PJM Interconnection, the regional power grid operator. According to AEP...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards

According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
DC News Now

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH

