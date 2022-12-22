Read full article on original website
WAPT
Jackson under city-wide boil-water alert: 'We understand the timing is terrible'
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson issued a city-wide boil-water notice on Christmas Day until further notice. "We understand the timing is terrible. Please know that we hate to issue the notice during the Christmas holiday," city officials said in a statement. "The system has lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. These breaks are likely caused by the weather. Water crews are actively trying to find these breaks in order to repair them as quickly as possible."
Jackson hosts emergency water distribution on Christmas Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced an emergency water distribution for December 25, 2022. The distribution will take place at the following locations.
WAPT
Water distribution sites set up across Jackson
The city of Jackson released a statement Monday after multiple areas faced little to no water pressure inside homes and buildings. "We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing that into the system but the pressure is not increasing despite those efforts at the plants," according to Melissa Payne with the city of Jackson.
Citywide boil water notice issued for Jackson after line breaks
UPDATE: December 26, 2022, 9:45 a.m. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said work will continue on Monday, December 26 to discover the cause of the city’s low water pressure. They said significant amounts of water are being produced and pushed into the system, but the pressure is not increasing. This leaves them to […]
WLBT
Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many areas around South and Northwest Jackson have low water pressure, with some residents saying they have no water pressure. The City of Jackson says the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has slowed production. Crews are working to identify many of the leaks that are causing the loss in pressure.
WAPT
Cold front dropped Mississippi temperatures to frigid levels
JACKSON, Miss. — A strong cold front will bring brutal cold temperatures to Mississippi through Christmas weekend. No travel impacts are expected from this. Dangerous cold air will settle in with lows Friday ranging from the single digits north to the mid-teens south. Real feel temperatures will be below zero.
WAPT
Jackson florist shop in business for 21 years burns down
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson florist shop that was in business for 21 years burned down Friday night after an event. Banks Florist on Flag Chapel Road burned down after a reception was held at the location. "To watch my dad, to watch his hard-earned business go up in...
mageenews.com
Holiday Garbage Schedule for County and City
Solid Waste trucks will run as follows:(county pickup) Starting Tuesday December 27th, Monday & part of Tuesdays routes will be picked...
WAPT
Water main breaks causing inconsistent water pressure for some Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson crews have been working to repair multiple breaks in the city's water system. As of Saturday evening, there were two breaks: one at the intersection ofGalloway and Broadway avenues and another at Northside Drive and Manhattan Road. Frigid temperatures contributed to water...
mageenews.com
City of Magee Under A Boil Water Notice
The City of Magee is under a boil water notice until Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The pumping station froze Friday night...
WAPT
Sleeping woman burned in house fire
CLINTON, Miss. — A woman was severely burned in a house fire on Christmas Day. The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday on Clinton Raymond Road. A city spokesperson said the woman was taking a nap when a heater is believed to have caused an electric shortage that started the fire.
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
WAPT
Jackson mayor issues local state of emergency over city's low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local state of emergency due to the city of Jackson's scattered low to no water pressure issues. According to the mayor's office, crews spent a good portion of Monday working to identify leaks in order to restore pressure. However pressure remains low.
WLBT
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for portions of Azalea Drive neighborhood in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unfixed water main break has resulted in a Jackson neighborhood experiencing flooding. On top of the road turned river, Azalea Drive resident, Evelyn Jones, says this issue is going to get much worse Thursday night once the severe cold temperatures begin to roll into the Metro.
WAPT
Car crashes into JPD cruiser on I-55, scene cleared
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police cruiser was hit Saturday afternoon while crews were collecting a dead deer along Interstate 55. Officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Lakeland Drive exit. According to JPD, two ambulances and firefighters responded to the scene, but no injuries were...
WAPT
Cooking fire damages Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
WLBT
Flowood crews battle apartment fire; all residents safe, officials say
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flowood Fire Department worked to extinguish an apartment fire that began Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire at Reflection Pointe around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Building 17 of the complex off Flowood Drive had at least eight units involved. All residents were out and...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg had the first public school system in Mississippi
Public education is the foundation of any thriving society. It serves to elevate the populace with a better understanding of the political, economical, and philosophical world around them. An investment in our younger generations will help them succeed in making well-informed contributions to our society with the hope that they will surpass what we, the current generation, are capable of accomplishing. This belief is one of the underlying principles that led Vicksburg in establishing the first public school system in the State of Mississippi.
WAPT
Fight breaks out at outlet mall in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. — A fight at the outlet mall in Pearl appears to have ended with cooler heads prevailing. The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, as people were shopping on Christmas Eve at Rue 21 at the Outlets of Mississippi. A spokesperson for the city of Pearl said...
