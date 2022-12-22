Wrestling Observer Live: AEW Dynamite thoughts, WWE & NJPW news

Mike Sempervive guides you through the final Thursday before Christmas.

Wrestling Observer Live is back and as always, there is a lot to get into.

That includes a really good AEW Dynamite, which featured a hell of a main event between AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida, as well as a damn good take on the pro wrestling of yore.

Plus, WWE postpones its upcoming India trip, I have a good book to get a hardcore fan of wrestling history, AXS is airing Wrestle Kingdom 17 matches throughout January & February, and so much more.

A fun show as always, so check it out~!

As a reminder, you can watch this and all archived episodes of Wrestling Observer Live on our subscription YouTube channel .

Click Here To Listen