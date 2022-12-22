WoW Dragonflight roadmap for 2023 includes six content updates

Blizzard unveiled the WoW Dragonflight roadmap for 2023 in a new blog post and promised to try and do better than in previous expansions. To that end, the team is planning multiple updates planned for Dragonflight’s first year, including two substantial updates with new raids and zones and several smaller ones with improvements to systems and other surprises.

“In planning out the road ahead following the release of Dragonflight, we’ve been mindful of the duty we owe our players to nurture this living world and, frankly, the need to do better than we have at times in the recent past,” Blizzard said in the blog post.

“Our goal for Dragonflight is that there should always be something right around the corner, with a new update hitting our test realms shortly after the last one is live and in your hands.”

The first of these updates, WoW 10.0.5, is set to launch sometime in early 2023 and will introduce a Trading Post feature and the option to use low-quality items as transmog appearances, along with new content in the Primalist Tomorrow area.

The spring update brings us back to the Forbidden Reach and adds new heritage armor options for humans and orcs. The first major update will also launch in spring 2023, adding new raids, a new zone, and a new mythic dungeon, among other things.

If you’re after something a bit more nostalgic, Wrath of the Lich King Classic is also up and running now, with favorites like the Death Knight getting a revamp too.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF