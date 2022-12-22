Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight

Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska's Story Special
Take a few minutes to sit back and relax the sounds and sights of the holiday season brought to you by the photojournalists of Alaska's News Source. Scores of unsheltered people are living outside right now, hundreds more are in temporary housing. Alaska's News Source examines the depth of the problems and who is responsible for fixing them.
akbizmag.com
Alaskan-made PacBak Is Headed Upstream to National Markets
The incredible story of PacBak and Brian McKinnon serves as inspiration for other underdogs looking to forge an entrepreneurial path in Alaska. Not many startups can claim they outshone the likes of Garmin and YETI on one of the biggest stages in outdoor retail. Even fewer can say the original design for their award-winning product was first etched on the back of a urine test, now framed and hung proudly next to its patent.
alaskasnewssource.com
Thanks to refugee placement, more than 400 families now call Alaska home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine having to flee called home — without warning and with little time — only to end up in another country and having to start over. That was the reality for approximately 400 families who now call Alaska home; a transition that takes a community effort, but begins with one specific agency, Catholic Social Services.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, December 26, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A new nursing program in Alaska pays students as they learn...
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 26, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Stormy conditions in the Lower 48 have disrupted holiday travel plans for many Alaskans. An orphaned polar bear cub is receiving care at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage – where it may become a permanent resident. And a Native American movement is aiming to to expunge racist and sexist place names.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alaska
Alaska is the largest state in the United States, yet it has the third smallest population. One-half of Alaska’s approximately 750,000 residents live in or near Anchorage. And a further large percentage live in Juneau, the capital city. While formerly occupied by Native Americans for thousands of years, Alaska was long held by Russia. In fact, the land that would eventually become the state wasn’t sold to the United States government until 1867. In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state admitted to the United States. The state is well known for its harsh climate, but, just where is the coldest place in Alaska?
People on the move
Crystal Koeneman: After serving for 18 legislative sessions as a legislative aide, Crystal Koeneman is now the legislative liaison for the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. She worked for lawmakers such as Senators Lyman Hoffman, Donny Olson, Bert Stedman, and Gary Stevens. She also worked for Representatives Nancy Dahlstrom, Mary Peltola, Sara Rasmussen, and Steve Thompson, among others. Her new boss is the commissioner of DEC, Jason Brune.
DIY Photography
Doorbell cameras capture a giant meteor shooting across the sky in Alaska
Last Wednesday, early in the morning, doorbell cameras in Anchorage, Alaska captured more than just the quiet streets of the sleeping town. They caught a giant meteor zooming across the sky, a sight we definitely don’t see every day. It was so bright that it lit up the whole sky for a few seconds, before burning out and seemingly disappearing behind the trees. Advertisements.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
3 Best Vacation Places in Alaska
Alaska is a stunning and unique vacation destination that offers something for everyone. From the majestic mountains and glaciers to the abundant wildlife and breathtaking natural beauty, Alaska is a place that truly has it all.
webcenterfairbanks.com
The State of Alaska moves forward with settlement agreements from pharmaceutical companies and distributors
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In 2021 alone, Alaska lost 253 people to overdose. Of the 253, 196 of those deaths were opioid-related. That’s according to a Press release sent out by the State of Alaska Department of Law earlier this week. A link to those slides is here. To...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
Alaska lawmaker with Oath Keepers ties eligible for office
SpaceRef
Wyoming As Seen From Orbit
A snow-covered Boysen State Park and a frozen Boysen Reservoir in Wyoming are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the western United States. iss068e030993 (Dec. 17, 2022) – larger image.
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
Historic winds hit Southcentral Alaska
alaskasportsreport.com
On The Slopes: Hunter Eid qualifies for World University Games, along with 6 UAA teammates
UAA’s Hunter Eid of Anchorage has been selected to represent Team USA on one of the sport’s highest stages. The lifelong alpine skier and South High grad is slated to compete next month at the Winter World University Games, held in Lake Placid, New York. Eid will be...
alaskasnewssource.com
Freezing rain and hazardous travel hits Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A layer of warm air has nosed its way into Southcentral Alaska, accompanied by a low spinning through the Gulf of Alaska. The combination of these two is leading to freezing drizzle and areas of wintry mix falling across much of Southcentral. Many inland areas of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme winds shut-in Mat-Su residents
Extreme winds shut-in Mat-Su residents
Alaskan of the Year: Kelly Tshibaka
Must Read Alaska readers have spoken, and say Kelly Tshibaka, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, is Alaska of the Year. Overwhelmingly. Thirty-five percent of respondents to our poll, running for the past three weeks on Facebook, said Tshibaka is the most admirable Alaskan. She was followed by Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Rep.-elect Jamie Allard, Rep. David Eastman, and Rep. Mike Cronk. Other Alaskans were mentioned, including Dr. Anne Zink, Dr. Ilona Farr, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and even Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
alaskabeacon.com
Fishery disaster aid and nearly $500 million worth of Alaska projects included in omnibus budget bill
Aid to Alaska fishermen, companies and communities was included in the year-end omnibus appropriations package that won final passage on Friday. The $300 million in aid funding follows official disaster declarations issued last week by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for Alaska salmon and crab fishery failures dating back to 2020, as well as some salmon failures in Washington state dating back to 2019.
alaskasnewssource.com
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
Family holds event to remember Cody Eyre
