ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wintry weather is causing some of the lowest NFL betting lines we've ever seen

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025Vzn_0jrsL7X400

A lot of NFL games are going to played in some awful conditions in Week 16.

Eight different games are expected to have below-freezing temperatures at kickoff, including a Week 16 low of nine degrees for the Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears game. The “feels like” temperature dips into the negatives for a few of the games. And there’s always the likelihood of temperature drops over the course of each game.

There’s even a chance of snow for the New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns game.

As a result of the frigid temperatures, bettors are seeing some of the lowest lines they’ve ever seen for point totals and player props.

The Browns-Saints total dipped as low as 31.5 at BetMGM and was 32.5 as of Thursday afternoon at many sportsbooks, including Tipico.

But even as the lowest total in more than a decade, bettors were still hitting the under at Caesars.

Seven other games in Week 16 also have a total of less than 40 points. The next lowest is 35.5 for the Texans at Titans and Falcons at Ravens games. Those teams are also expected to be playing in freezing weather, but quarterback play is another factor in the low totals. The Titans are likely to start rookie Malik Willis and the Falcons are starting rookie Desmond Ridder.

Ridder’s passing prop opened as the lowest ever for a starting quarterback before being passed by Justin Fields.

Willis’ prop isn’t available yet, but that one may open even lower than Fields and Ridder’s. Willis failed to eclipse 100 yards in two starts long before temperatures started dropping below freezing.

Comments / 1

Related
The Comeback

Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news

Many Americans across the country are dealing with travel issues and canceled flights ahead of the holiday weekend as they try to make it to their Christmas destinations, and it looks like the Buffalo Bills will be no different than everyone else in that regard. As NFL insider Adam Schefter points outs out, the Buffalo Read more... The post Buffalo Bills get concerning Christmas news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Could Have Trouble Getting Home After Game Today

Treacherous weather around the country is impacting just about every NFL game that will be played today. One of the colder games is being played in Chicago this afternoon where temperatures are dropping into the single digits. The Bears and Buffalo Bills will have their hands full with the cold and wind today.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news

The Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last season despite having one of the worst offensive lines in the entire league. But during the offseason, they made some major roster additions to help bolster that offensive line, the most high-profile of which was former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’El Collins. Collins has been stellar this Read more... The post Cincinnati Bengals get horrible injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Player Returns Home Only to Find Massive Snow Block on Car: VIDEO

Anyone who’s ever left their car outside overnight in a snowstorm knows the struggle. You wake up in the morning, walk outside, and find your car completely covered in snow. Rather than taking the time to sweep every flake away, you scrape the windows, maybe the hood, and hit the road, leaving the few inches of snow on the roof to blow away in the wind. Well, the Buffalo Bills players used the same tactic when returning to New York from Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL

Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See how Kellen Moore stole sneaky run, allows Cowboys to turn tide vs Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys could not run the football against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Running the rock has rarely been an issue for the club in 2022, but they occasionally have a harder time against teams familiar with their attack. In Week 4 against Washington the backs were limited to 55 yards on 27 carries. In Week 16’s win, the backs were only able to 74 yards on 25 carries. The only player able to produce much of a ground game was quarterback Dak Prescott, who had 41 yards on just six carries.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

194K+
Followers
247K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy