ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Prague Times

Kathy R. Wolf, 74

Kathy R. Wolf, age 74, of Morristown, formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her son’s home under the care of hospice. She is survived by her son Kurt Wolf (Kristin Scouton) of Morristown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Frances O’Rourke of Morristown. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina; siblings Joyce, Rodney, her twin brother Kenneth; her parents, Frank and Melba (Herrley) Brooks; and former husband Kenneth.
MORRISTOWN, MN
willmarradio.com

Gophers in New York for Pinstripe Bowl

(New York, NY) -- The University of Minnesota football team arrived in New York City yesterday in preparation for Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The 8-4 Golden Gophers take on the 7-5 Syracuse Orange in a 1 P-M game. Gopher senior safety Tyler Nubin says he and the team is excited to be in New York and are ready for Thursday's game. He says they have had extra practices to prepare for their opponent and that makes them a dangerous team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stcroix360.com

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property

Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota

MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
tcbmag.com

Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?

We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KFYR-TV

NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year. You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy