Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
montgomerymnnews.com
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
New Prague Times
Kathy R. Wolf, 74
Kathy R. Wolf, age 74, of Morristown, formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her son’s home under the care of hospice. She is survived by her son Kurt Wolf (Kristin Scouton) of Morristown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Frances O’Rourke of Morristown. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina; siblings Joyce, Rodney, her twin brother Kenneth; her parents, Frank and Melba (Herrley) Brooks; and former husband Kenneth.
willmarradio.com
Gophers in New York for Pinstripe Bowl
(New York, NY) -- The University of Minnesota football team arrived in New York City yesterday in preparation for Thursday's Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. The 8-4 Golden Gophers take on the 7-5 Syracuse Orange in a 1 P-M game. Gopher senior safety Tyler Nubin says he and the team is excited to be in New York and are ready for Thursday's game. He says they have had extra practices to prepare for their opponent and that makes them a dangerous team.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closing at end of 2022
After 32 years at Eden Prairie Center, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant posted a notice on Facebook earlier this month that the restaurant will be closing after a last day of service on Dec. 31, 2022. The Dec. 19 Facebook post stated, “As many of you know, the pandemic changed a lot of things for all [...]
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park residents without heat during single-digit temperatures
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some families in Brooklyn Park say they don't have a warm place to escape the cold. In Anne Okere's apartment, five space heaters are running because the heat is not. "The first night was really, really cold because I woke up to 44 degrees,"...
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
stcroix360.com
Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property
Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
myklgr.com
No Travel Advisories lifted in southwest Minnesota
MnDOT has lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in the following four southwest Minnesota counties: McLeod, Redwood, Renville, and portions of Meeker County. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are partially or completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
tcbmag.com
Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?
We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Korean fried chicken chain's first Minnesota location now open
Korean fried-chicken restaurant chain, bb.q Chicken, opened its first Minnesota location earlier this month in Uptown, Minneapolis. The chain's restaurant at 1500 W. Lake St. is one of three that are expected to be opened in the Twin Cities over the coming months, according to a company spokesperson. The company...
KFYR-TV
NDSU student wins $100,000 scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some, the holidays are a time to reflect on all we must be thankful for, and one Minnesota college freshman has about 100,000 reasons to be thankful this year. You may have heard of the Immaculate Reception, and the Minneapolis Miracle. But this pass, means...
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Car wedged in Minneapolis snowbank becoming tourist attraction
MINNEAPOLIS -- A car wedged in a south Minneapolis snowbank is becoming a tourist attraction. How do you think it got up there? More importantly, how would you get it out?Watch more in the video above.
