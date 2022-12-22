Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEW YEAR'S SMASH DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY
AEW will present the final Dynamite of 2022 this week with New Year's Smash from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center on TBS this Wednesday, featuring:. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match Six in Seven Match Series. *Jon Moxley &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif vs. Leva Bates & Charisma. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian. *The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne. *Julia Hart vs. Promise Braxton. *Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRAVEL HEADACHES FOR SMACKDOWN CREW HEADING INTO NYC, PRE-MSG NOTES, SCHAMBERGER TRIBUTES HEYMAN AND MORE
We are told that the kickoff for today's Holiday Live tour, at least for the Smackdown side, included a lot of travel headaches for WWE talent and staff as flight issues led to some of them being delayed getting to New York City and others being sent to different airports than originally planned in order to salvage their travel issues. Some are still in route.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING VIDEOS
Sami Callihan wants to JOIN The Design | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Can Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw Defeat Death Dollz For Tag Team Gold? | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. Yuya Uemura Takes Mike Bailey TO THE LIMIT | IMPACT Dec. 22, 2022. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW NEWS AND NOTES
Next week's MLW Fusion episode will feature the Best of 2022. The 1/5/23 episode will be headlined by Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka for the MLW title in a Last Man Standing Bout. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 669
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT THIS COLUMN IS ALL ABOUT FOR THOSE WHO MISS THE POINT, BUILDING STARS, GIVING RELEASES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How bad was that Swerve/Keith Lee segment with Rick Ross on Dynamite? Yikes!. No Top Dolla dive bad but not good. I think there are similarities between Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg. They both have big streaks, they...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR GETS STITCHES AFTER SMACKDOWN STREET FIGHT AND MORE
Ricochet received six stitches in the back of his head following the Street Fight that aired on Smackdown last night:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS GET ENGAGED
AEW stars Big Bill Morrisey (aka the former Big Cass) and Lexy Nair announced their engagement tonight:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOMINIK & RHEA ATTEMPT TO INVADE THE REY MYSTERIO HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE
WWE released the following video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempting to once again infiltrate the Mysterio household:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT: ROSSER VERSUS KRATOS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorada join Ian and Alex. Lince says it has been a year. They say they are excited for their debut as a team in New Japan. Alex translates things wrong for Ian to understand and Lince reminds Alex that he speaks English.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
We start with BLK Jeez and Tyrus talking about their team and how tough Trevor Murdoch is. Trevor, Ricky Morton, Chris Adonis, Thom Latimer, Mecha Wolf, Odinson, Natalia Markova, Madi, Kerry Morton, Samantha Starr, and Chris Silvio Esq all have short promos about the Champions series. Our commentary team is...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE BLOODLINE HEADLINES, BRAY RETURNS TO THE RING, A BIG MOMENT FOR KARRION KROSS, IC LADDER MATCH & MORE: DETAILED 12/26 WWE IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN REPORT
WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for their annual post-Christmas Holiday Show, a tradition that has run for decades at The World's Most Famous Arena. The show was near sold out, if not 100% sold out with the crowd, mostly families, really enjoying the show. The live event was very much based around making the crowd happy and in that regard, it was an absolute winner of a card. I can see people who will look at the results and scratch their head at the lineup, but in terms of a series of live matches that entertained the audience, WWE had a strong show tonight.
Pro Wrestling Insider
12/23 RAMPAGE VIDEOS
EXCLUSIVE: $300,000 3-Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale Entrances | AEW Rampage, 12/23/22. Is There Championship Gold in the Future for Jarrett & Lethal? | AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, 12/23/22. Who Walked Away with the $300,000? | AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, 12/23/22. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *BK Rhythm vs. Americana. *Keta Rush vs. Robbie Rockette. *Holidead vs. Kandi Krush. *Vickie Lynn McCoy and Penelope Pink vs. Foxxy Fierce and Tiki Chamorro. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UFC HALL OF FAMER STEPHAN BONNAR PASSES AWAY
UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar, who appeared on Impact Wrestling and also challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship last year, passed away on Thursday at age 45 of presumed heart complications, according to UFC. Bonnar vs. Griffin the UFC Ultimate Fighter Season 1 finale is considered...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 14
WOW - Women of Wrestling are now streaming episode 14 - WOW Episode 14 - Wrecking Ball vs Leia Makoa. Tag Team Action! | Full Episode | Women Of Wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WE DON'T HEAR AS MANY BAD STORIES ABOUT KEVIN DUNN ANYMORE, X-MAS WRESTLING MEMORIES, VICE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Your personal favorite pro wrestling Christmas memories?. As a kid, getting tickets to the first-ever show I attended with my father and brother, which was 12/26/86 featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Kamala on top. I was 11 and while I wasn't supposed to know the tickets would be sticking out of the stocking that morning, my mother actually clued me in so that I knew it was coming and would be that much more excited. Little could my parents have known what that day would lead to for me personally. I've always tried to maintain the tradition of going to the Garden on 12/26 as often as I could, making sure I even walked the same path into and through the building that we did all those years ago - and I'll probably do the same this Monday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEST OF BEAST - WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane and Steven Dickey. This week’s episode, number 15, is titled: Edge of Your Seat Action. We are shown that after last week’s episode, WOW World Champion, The Beat, was attacked outside the arena. Because of this, we will be getting a retrospective of some of her best matches.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VP COMMENTS ON AEW'S SOON TO DEBUT NEW LOOK
AEW's Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan tweeted:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0