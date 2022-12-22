Henry Cavill’s character will be given a “heroic sendoff” at the end of The Witcher’s third season.The season three finale will feature Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to lead the hit Netflix fantasy series starting with season four.Showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill’s.goodbye in a new interview, following the Christmas Day release of the Witcher spin-off Blood Origin.““Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan’s character]. To me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it...

1 HOUR AGO