Read full article on original website
Related
The Witcher showrunner teases Henry Cavill sendoff for season three
Henry Cavill’s character will be given a “heroic sendoff” at the end of The Witcher’s third season.The season three finale will feature Cavill’s final appearance as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth set to lead the hit Netflix fantasy series starting with season four.Showrunner Lauren Hissrich teased Cavill’s.goodbye in a new interview, following the Christmas Day release of the Witcher spin-off Blood Origin.““Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan’s character]. To me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it...
Ravyn Lenae: Hypnos review – the boundless possibilities of the night
In 2018, Chicago teenager Ravyn Lenae had released three exciting EPs where R&B met neo-soul, her exploratory melodies and harmonies at once playful and beguiling. But just as the hype was building, the singer-songwriter seemed to disappear. Four years later, this dropping off the radar turned out to be time...
Comments / 0