FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2018, a mom went missing after an argument with her boyfriend. A month later, he sold his house and disappeared, too.Fatim HemrajMankato, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass
MINNEAPOLIS -- While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
New Prague Times
Kathy R. Wolf, 74
Kathy R. Wolf, age 74, of Morristown, formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her son’s home under the care of hospice. She is survived by her son Kurt Wolf (Kristin Scouton) of Morristown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Frances O’Rourke of Morristown. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina; siblings Joyce, Rodney, her twin brother Kenneth; her parents, Frank and Melba (Herrley) Brooks; and former husband Kenneth.
Minneapolis tiny home shelter in emergency overflow amid dangerous cold
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota shelters are making the effort to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the cold.OJ is staying at Avivo Village in Minneapolis, a tiny home shelter, but has lived on the streets before during a Minnesota winter."It hurts. You're just frozen," he said. "Sometimes it feels like you're going to die."Avivo has 100 tiny homes, and people can stay until they have their own housing.During this recent cold snap, Avivo's in what it calls an "emergency overflow situation," housing people in its facility beyond the tiny homes."We have about 20 right now [in overflow], and we absolutely could...
montgomerymnnews.com
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
KARE
KARE 11 shares their favorite holiday cookie recipes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Is it really the holidays without a plate of delicious cookies?! Next time you need a great recipe for a cookie swap, try one of these holiday favorites from the KARE 11 staff.
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
Car mysteriously ends up atop snow pile in Minneapolis after winter storm
An oddity atop a snow pile in the Twin Cities has turned into a viral winter visual and an enticing Minneapolis mystery.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Ambulance crew reunites with mother, twins born on board en route to hospital
An Isanti County family reunited Monday morning with the Allina Health ambulance crew that helped deliver twin baby girls en route to the hospital back in September.
KEYC
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant closing at end of 2022
After 32 years at Eden Prairie Center, Great Mandarin Chinese Restaurant posted a notice on Facebook earlier this month that the restaurant will be closing after a last day of service on Dec. 31, 2022. The Dec. 19 Facebook post stated, “As many of you know, the pandemic changed a lot of things for all [...]
Grandfather offers warning after suffering frostbite
MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks. "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...
This Minnesota Pizza Place Is A Nostalgic Trip Back In Time
There's one pizza joint in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that will make you question what year it is. From arcade machines to old movie posters, this place is a trip back in time. For me; pizza, video games, and old movies sound like the best combo. I went out of town and walked into what might be one of my favorite places.
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
kymnradio.net
Federal grant will allow Rice County law enforcement leeway with addiction cases; Northfield Library is loaning more than books; DJJD makes donation to NH+C
Northfield Chief of Police Mark Elliott said Rice County has received a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice, to. fund two programs that will help keep people suffering from addiction out of jail and will get them the help that they need. The Police-Assisted Recovery and...
Travel woes continue at MSP Airport
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
kvrr.com
Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
