Montgomery, MN

CBS Minnesota

"Togetherness" brings thousands of Minnesotans to Christmas Mass

MINNEAPOLIS --  While the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis has spent months planning for its Christmas weekend services, staff there say the work was well worth it. "Holidays like Christmas and Easter draw more people to church," said Director of Worship Johan Van Parys. "It's like when people remember, oh yes, there is that thing that is called church, and they come back."Van Parys says the church planned for nearly 10,000 parishioners to attend its eight Christmas weekend services. "What we're doing today is celebrating the birth of Christ," Van Parys said. "That is the beginning of what we...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New Prague Times

Kathy R. Wolf, 74

Kathy R. Wolf, age 74, of Morristown, formerly of Northfield, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at her son’s home under the care of hospice. She is survived by her son Kurt Wolf (Kristin Scouton) of Morristown; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Frances O’Rourke of Morristown. Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter Kristina; siblings Joyce, Rodney, her twin brother Kenneth; her parents, Frank and Melba (Herrley) Brooks; and former husband Kenneth.
MORRISTOWN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis tiny home shelter in emergency overflow amid dangerous cold

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota shelters are making the effort to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the cold.OJ is staying at Avivo Village in Minneapolis, a tiny home shelter, but has lived on the streets before during a Minnesota winter."It hurts. You're just frozen," he said. "Sometimes it feels like you're going to die."Avivo has 100 tiny homes, and people can stay until they have their own housing.During this recent cold snap, Avivo's in what it calls an "emergency overflow situation," housing people in its facility beyond the tiny homes."We have about 20 right now [in overflow], and we absolutely could...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Grandfather offers warning after suffering frostbite

MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks.  "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kymnradio.net

Federal grant will allow Rice County law enforcement leeway with addiction cases; Northfield Library is loaning more than books; DJJD makes donation to NH+C

Northfield Chief of Police Mark Elliott said Rice County has received a $1 million grant from the United States Department of Justice, to. fund two programs that will help keep people suffering from addiction out of jail and will get them the help that they need. The Police-Assisted Recovery and...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Travel woes continue at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Josephine Tarpeh of Brooklyn Park has been to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport twice since Christmas Eve but has yet to board a plane. "I'm so frustrated, to tell you the truth. I'm really done," Tarpeh said. Delta canceled Tarpeh's flight to Philadelphia on Christmas Eve. She...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Advocates hoping to expand passenger rail service between F-M & MPLS

MINNESOTA (KFGO) – A group lobbying for more passenger rail service in Minnesota including more frequent passenger rail service between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities hopes to gain more traction in the fast-approaching legislative session.Brian Nelson with the non-profit All Aboard Minnesota says the governor’s office and Democrat-controlled Minnesota House have been “very supportive” of passenger rail.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN

