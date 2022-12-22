Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Church launches fundraising campaign for Lancaster County family who lost home in explosion
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County family whose home was destroyed in an explosion two days before Christmas is getting a helping hand from the church across the street. Bethany Grace Fellowship in East Earl Township has launched a fundraising campaign for the Long family. Investigators said...
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
phillyvoice.com
Police body cam video shows Lancaster County woman's rescue from sinking car
A Lancaster County woman was rescued Thursday night after she accidentally drove her car into a pond in Manheim Township. The frightening incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Oregon Pike and Valleybrook Road, where township emergency services responded for a report of a car in the water. Amid Thursday's heavy rain, the 59-year-old driver had misjudged a turn and careened into the pond, where her car began to sink as she remained inside. There were no other people in the car.
WGAL
Chambersburg police seek man accused of assaulting two people with hammer
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people with a hammer. Police said David Figueroa entered the victims' residence in the 300 block of South Main Street on Dec. 16. The assault left the victims with serious injuries, according to police.
Lancaster County man found dead in roadway from multiple traumatic injuries
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man was pronounced deceased after being discovered in the roadway, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office reported on Monday. The coroner’s office said coroners responded to the intersection of W. Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata Borough around 1 a.m. on Dec. 25 after a man was found […]
18-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Lancaster County
An 18-year-old man from Lititz has died in a crash in Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash occurred on Saturday. The coroner’s office said it was called to the scene of the crash at 2:45 p.m. of a fatal crash involving a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on Cains Road in Salisbury Township. No other information was provided about the crash.
local21news.com
Driver struck by train in Antrim Township
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident where a car was struck by a moving train in Antrim Township. At the railroad crossing on Mason Dixon Road near Daley Road, a train hit a vehicle around 9 a.m. Monday. The 40-year-old man driving the car...
Coroner called to scene of crash in Lancaster County: Report
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lancaster County, according to WGAL. The news station says the crash occurred near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the news report.
3 killed in Lancaster County crashes over holiday weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said 18-year-old Mason Gentry was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office […]
Central Pa. man killed in Christmas Eve crash identified: coroner
A Lititz teen died after crashing into a telephone pole on Christmas Eve, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said Monday. Mason Gentry, 18, was identified as the driver of a vehicle that crashed around 2:45 p.m. in Salisbury Township on Saturday, the coroner’s office said. Gentry crashed into...
local21news.com
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
WGAL
York County coroner notified of house fire in York County
UPDATE: The York County Coroner's Office has been notified of the fire. Fire crews are battling a residential fire in York County. According to emergency dispatch, fire units were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township at 8:30 p.m. Fire crews tell News 8 that it...
WGAL
Person wounded in shooting in West York
WEST YORK, Pa. — One person was wounded in a shooting in West York. Emergency dispatchers said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dewey and West Market streets. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.
WGAL
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
Hammer Home Invasion: Assault Suspect Wanted In Central PA, Police Say
A man is wanted for aggravated assault after attacking two victims with a hammer in Central Pennsylvania, authorities said. David Figueroa, 51, entered the victims' home and attack them both with a hammer causing serious injuries to both, authorities in Chambersburg said. A warrant for Figueroa's arrest was issued on...
Fixture In Baltimore County Ravaged By House Fire Days Before Chrismas
Support was surging for a Baltimore County family who lost their house in a fire two days before Christmas. Krista Trahan, the Co-Director of the Baltimore County Child Advocacy Center, and her children, Sophia and Harrison, all made it out of the home safely with their dog, Winston, according to a GoFundMe page.
WGAL
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
Police ID Pilot Who Crash Landed Into Maryland Creek On Monday Morning
A 71-year-old Frederick County man is being treated for injuries he sustained when his single-engine plane crashed landed in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police say.Frederick resident Steve Couchman was hospitalized at the Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 26, after his Piper Chero…
Comments / 0