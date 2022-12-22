PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While Christmas may be the giving season, UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding took that to a new level when he gave a 9-hour car ride to 3 Pitt football players who were stranded in Texas.On Monday, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters ahead of this week's Sun Bowl that some of his players ended up with delayed flights and got stuck in Dallas while en route to El Paso. Narduzzi said that UTEP head basketball coach Joe Golding, along with his wife and child drove Jake Frantl, Samuel Okunlola and Hudson Primus from Dallas to El Paso,...

EL PASO, TX ・ 52 MINUTES AGO