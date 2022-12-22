ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers To Pay Fitting Tribute To Franco Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers will pay tribute to late Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris in a fitting way during Saturday's (December 21) game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Photos taken from Acrisure Stadium appear to show the end zones painted exactly the same as they were at Three Rivers Stadium during the 'Immaculate Reception' ahead of what was already scheduled to be a day honoring Harris and his signature play prior to his death earlier this week.

Harris died early Wednesday (December 21) morning at the age of 72, his son, Dok , confirmed to the Associated Press .

The Hall of Famer's death came two days prior to the 50th anniversary of 'The Immaculate Reception,' when Harris caught a pass deflected off the helmet of then-Oakland Raiders safety Jack Tatum to score a go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds remaining in the 1972 AFC Divisional Playoff Game during his rookie season.

The Steelers were already scheduled to retire Harris' No. 32 during a halftime ceremony at Saturday's game at Acrisure Stadium in celebration of the iconic play's anniversary.

Harris was the feature back in the Steelers' offense throughout the 1970s, winning four Super Bowls and setting franchise records of 11,950 rushing yards and 91 rushing touchdowns, both of which still stand today.

The former Penn State standout also appeared in eight games for the Seattle Seahawks during his final NFL season in 1984.

"It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh, and Steelers Nation," said Steelers President Art Rooney II . "From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dana, and his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time."

