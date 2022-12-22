Read full article on original website
Airlines Issue Waivers For Holiday Travel Flight Disruptions
As much of the country braces for severe storm systems and an arctic freeze, airlines are giving travelers the option to rebook.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Air travelers hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays in the US will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines meltdown leaves customers stranded; Feds investigating
SAN FRANCISCO -- The number of frustrated airline passengers multiplied into the hundreds of thousands Monday, as holiday flight cancellations and delays on Southwest Airlines worsened, drawing scrutiny from the federal government.More than 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 5,000 flights had been delayed.But Southwest accounted for a whopping share of those. The Dallas-based airline canceled two-thirds of its flights as of Monday afternoon, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware — far more than any other airline. With some 2,700 Southwest flights canceled, another...
Southwest Airlines criticized by passengers, Transportation Department as flights delayed nationwide
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled across the U.S. on Monday, prompting scrutiny from passengers and the Transportation Department.
