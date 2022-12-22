Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Rewards Fan In Viral Video

There hasn't been a lot for the New England Patriots' fanbase to be happy about lately.

But fans are proud of what team owner Robert Kraft did this week.

On Tuesday, a video of a Las Vegas Raiders fan badgering a Patriots fan after the Patriots' devastating Week 15 loss at Allegiant Stadium went viral. The video shows the Raiders fan getting in the face of Jerry Edmond, the Patriots fan, while Edmond stood in his seat quietly.

For his classy behavior, Kraft invited Edmond as a guest to the Patriots' Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Edmond is invited to be on the field during pre-game warmups, according to ESPN's Field Yates. He will also receive a customized jersey.

NFL fans on Twitter took little time to rally around Edmond.

"Someone find me this man," the original owner of the video said in a tweet . "I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in 'her' stadium. Absolute sh-t ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love."

Edmond responded to the video, "I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words. I’m the Patriots fan in the video, my name is Jerry Edmond and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women so I kept my cool."

At the time of this article, the original video of Edmond garnered 9.4 million views, 174,000 likes and 26,000 total retweets.

While Edmond's first-ever NFL game didn't go as expected, Kraft is pulling out all the stops to make sure his second one is unforgettable.