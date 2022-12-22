ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

7 Native Plants in Michigan

© Joel Trick, USFWS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. Michigan is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are well-adapted to the state’s unique climate and environment. The state is home to many types of environments that span as far as the Upper Peninsula near Canada to the Lower Peninsula and the shores of the Great Lakes. Today, we’ll take a look at seven of these native plants and explore some of their key characteristics. Let’s get started!
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

9 Native Plants in South Dakota

South Dakota, or the Mount Rushmore State, is located in the north-central United States and has a temperate continental climate. It has dry winters and semi-humid summers that are often accompanied by severe thunderstorms and strong winds. Most of the state is covered in grasses and crops. However, South Dakota...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
KANSAS STATE
domino

Here’s Where Everyone Will Be Moving in 2023

Not too long ago Austin, Texas was the cool-kids-capital of the country. Then, in a surprising turn of events last year, Salt Lake City, Utah, was deemed the most popular place to buy a home. Now, it seems like eyes are back on the Lone Star state. According to Realtor.com’s 2023 housing forecast that dropped today, El Paso, Texas, is expected to have the biggest increase in home sales in the New Year. Naturally, our first thought was: is El Paso the next It place to move?
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
espnquadcities.com

Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KISS 106

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes

Word of the second unexpected closure in a month has led analysts to question if the chain itself is shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:GulfshoreBusiness.com, Google.com, and SanAngeloLive.com.
NAPLES, FL
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy