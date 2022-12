Kayla Renee Middleton Prather, 35, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, as the result of injuries sustained in a automobile collision in Brown County, Ohio. She was born in Rowan County on February 7, 1987, a daughter of Jeffery Wayne and Paula Middleton Messer. Kayla was of...

ABERDEEN, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO