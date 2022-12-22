Read full article on original website
WSFA
WSFA
Notasulga residents discuss water outage
NOTASULGA, Ala. (WSFA) - As of Sunday, Wall Street Water Authority customers have been without water. According to the company’s Facebook page, they ran out of water and their tanks are completely empty. [. : Deep freeze causing water issues in multiple areas in west, central Alabama]. Two customers...
Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama
The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
WSFA
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger dies
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Sheriff Joe Sedinger. The sheriff’s office posted the announcement on Facebook Monday night. His cause of death has not yet been released. Sedinger was just reelected to his third term as sheriff in November,...
WSFA
Frozen water pipes cause ’emergency’ situation in Alabama town, mayor says
The mayor of an Alabama city declared a state of emergency Christmas day after the city’s water system was nearly out of water after severe cold weather caused pipes to burst all over the city. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. took to social media Sunday sending a Christmas Day...
WSFA
Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man. According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Ivey visits Alabama prisons, thanks corrections officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week made visits to two Alabama prisons to thank state corrections officers for their work. Her office said Thursday that Ivey visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka. The governor said the role of a...
WSFA
Elmore County sheriff seeks 2 who may have witnessed drowning
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who may have witnessed a drowning. According to Sheriff Bill Franklin, around 1 p.m., witnesses reported to the sheriff’s office they had observed three younger Hispanic males fishing off Rapids Road, not far from the Jordan Dam. One of the men reportedly slipped and fell into the water. Afterward, the two men with him left the area.
WSFA
Montgomery Landmarks Foundation finding new ways to preserve history
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation is among the city’s most well-respected nonprofit organizations. It’s known for contributing to many of the area’s historic preservation efforts. But Landmarks wants to do more. WSFA 12 News sat down with the organization’s executive director to talk about its future.
selmasun.com
Selma city workers get days off, one-time raises for the holidays
Selma city workers will get a one-time raise for Christmas and Friday and Monday off for Christmas and New Year. The Selma City Council voted Dec. 13 to give parttime workers a one-time raise of $250 and fulltime workers a onetime raise of $500 to be reflected on their Dec. 22 paychecks. The one-time raise will cost the city $110,000, which will be taken from the city’s cash reserves, City Treasurer Terri Barnes-Smith told the council.
WSFA
Man charged in Camp Hill murder investigation
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting. According to Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams, officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, 49-year-old Duntay Trellis Caldwell, of Opelika, was found outside of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Lake Martin Community Hospital and then flown to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, Williams said.
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Teen Arrested in the Death of a Camden Man
A Wilcox County teen is behind bars charged with murder following a shooting in the Snow Hill community. Sheriff Earnest Evans say 17 year old Ignatius Price, Jr. is accused of killing Kendridge Higginbottom Black of Camden. Evans says the shooting happened just after 11 pm — Monday night. He...
WSFA
3 injured in 3 separate Montgomery shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that left three people wounded Tuesday night. According to police, each of the shootings happened in the span of less than two hours. Authorities responded to the 1600 block of Gibson Street around 7:20 p.m. in reference to...
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
