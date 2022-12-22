ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name

Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Kanye & Kim’s Ex-Bodyguard Says He “Never Saw Any Affection”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard says that their marriage was affectionless. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, says that he “never saw any affection” between the two. He worked with the former couple for 15 days in 2016, a period which will be the focus of a new documentary, 15 Days With Kanye.
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend

Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
Jordin Sparks Admits She Still Only Wants 1 Kid With Husband Dana Isaiah: 'I Want To Be A Fully Present Mom'

Jordin Sparks is a proud mom to son DJ, whom she shares with husband Dana Isaiah, but she still isn't interested in expanding her brood even further. "Nope, not changing my mind! I'm still good. DJ is everything and more, and I couldn't ask for anything else. We're good with just one kid," the 32-year-old, who teamed up with Robitussin, a brand that believes there is power in every voice and recognizes the importance of giving everyone an opportunity to have theirs be heard, to shine a light on youth voices and the power of the performing arts through a...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Ashanti Answers Question About Getting Back With Nelly On ‘What What Happens Live’

Ashanti has responded to those questions about the possibility of her and Nelly ever resuming their romance. The R&B star recently appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked if there’s a chance of her and the St. Louis native getting back together. When hit with the question, Ashanti appeared to be slightly off-guard. “Oh my gosh,” she said before acknowledging how the recent performance of their collaboration “Body On Me” may have sparked speculation. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people...
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex

The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...

